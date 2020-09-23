More Health:

September 23, 2020

Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine the latest to enter late-stage trials

Candidate offers distribution advantages that others lack

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention Vaccines
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Grid Scheduler/Public Domain via flickr.com

Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine candidate combines genetic material from the coronavirus and a disarmed adenovirus to trigger an immune system response.

Johnson & Johnson began enrolling participants in Phase 3 trials for a COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday, becoming the fourth company to do so in the United States. 

The New Jersey-based company's vaccine candidate is the only one that requires just a single shot. And unlike its competitors, the vaccine doesn't need to be stored in subzero temperatures. Both of those factors could make distributing the vaccine easier. 

The trial kicks off one day after the U.S. death toll surpassed 200,000. The race for a vaccine is well underway, with federal health officials suggesting limited supplies of a COVID-19 vaccine could become available late this year

Pfizer and Moderna each began Phase 3 trials in late July. AstraZeneca also has launched Phase 3 trials, but the U.S. portion is currently suspended because a U.K. participant suffered a serious adverse reaction. 

Johnson & Johnson's vaccine candidate, developed by subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies, uses the same human adenovirus technology found to be successful in its Ebola vaccine and its Zika and HIV vaccine candidates. 

The vaccine combines genetic material from the coronavirus and a deactivated adenovirus to trigger an immune system response. The adenovirus is known to cause cold-like symptoms, but the version used in the vaccine has been genetically altered for safe use.

The multinational trials will enroll up to 60,000 participants at 215 sites in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, South Africa and the U.S. Johnson & Johnson also plans on conducting a separate Phase 3 trial in partnership with the United Kingdom to examine the effectiveness of two doses.

The vaccine trials are being conducted in collaboration with Operation Warp Speed, the federal government's COVID-19 vaccine acceleration program. Johnson & Johnson said it is on track to deliver a billion doses per year once its vaccine has received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. 

That isn't expected until at least early 2021. Interim results from the Phase 3 trials could take up to 2 months.

The green light for entering Phase 3 was based on the promising findings of earlier trials. So far, the vaccine candidate has demonstrated an acceptable safety profile and the ability to create an immune response to the coronavirus after just one dose. This data is expected to be published on medRxiv soon.

In the Phase 3 trials, a single dose of the vaccine will be compared to a placebo. The FDA has said that a vaccine must protect at least 50% of population for it to be considered effective, but companies are shooting for higher percentages.

The study population for Johnson & Johnson's Phase 3 trials will include a significant representation of adults over age 50. It also will include people with and without co-morbidities that could increase the risk for severe COVID-19 complications.

Dr. Paul Stoffels, Johnson & Johnson's chief scientific officer, told reporters that the company will be transparent about the diversity of participants included in the trial. If the vaccine is proven safe among adults, it will be tested in children, too. The company has made the study protocol available to the public online.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention Vaccines Philadelphia Illness Research FDA Covid-19 Coronavirus Clinical Trials Studies Johnson & Johnson

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Carson Wentz is Jameis Winston, Howie Roseman deserves blame for Eagles' struggles
Wentz-Winston_092220

Travel

Philadelphia International Airport can resume international flights starting on Monday
Philadelphia International Airport

Children's Health

Here's what doctors know about MIS-C, from symptoms to treatments
COVID-19 and MIS-C

Phillies

Forget everything else, J.T. Realmuto debacle should be enough to get Matt Klentak fired
Realmuto_092220_usat

Music

Tierra Whack and Jill Scott featured on new Alicia Keys album
tierra whack jill scott

Pop Culture

Test your '90s knowledge at virtual Quizzo to win prizes, like a '2020 Dumpster Fire' piñata
Dumpster fire pinata from Resting Gift Face

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved