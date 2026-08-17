Jonas Brothers to bring ‘Burning Up Tour’ back nearly two decades later with 45-city run stopping in Philly

The Jonas Brothers are bringing a piece of their 2008 era back to Philadelphia. Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas will perform at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Friday, Oct. 2, at 7:30 p.m., as part of their “Burning Up Tour All Over Again.” Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 21, at 10 a.m., though prices have not been announced.

The 45-city North American tour follows strong demand for three sold-out Jonas Brothers concerts scheduled at Madison Square Garden in New York from Aug. 20-22.

The new tour revisits the Jonas Brothers’ original “Burning Up Tour,” which traveled across North America in 2008. The tour took place during the band’s early Disney Channel years, shortly after the premiere of “Camp Rock.”

Magnus Ferrell and Deleasa will join the Jonas Brothers for the Philadelphia concert. A Spotify presale begins Tuesday, Aug. 18, followed by additional presales and the general sale Friday through Ticketmaster.

Jonas Brothers: The Burning Up Tour All Over Again

Friday, Oct. 2 | 7:30 p.m.

Xfinity Mobile Arena

3601 S. Broad St.

Philadelphia, PA 19148

General ticket sales begin Friday, Aug. 21, at 10 a.m.

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.