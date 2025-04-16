Man accused of setting fire to Josh Shapiro's home cited governor's views on Palestinians, police say

The man charged with setting fire to Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's Harrisburg home on Sunday told authorities he opposes the governor's "plans for what he wants to do to the Palestinian people," according to a search warrant that contains details about the 911 call that morning.

Cody Balmer, 38, is accused of firebombing Shapiro's home in the hours after the governor, his family and other guests celebrated Passover on Saturday night. Everyone in the home got out safely. Balmer, who fled the property, called 911 to surrender to police about an hour later, authorities said.

In the search warrant, obtained first by PennLive on Wednesday, police said Balmer referenced the war in Gaza and said Shapiro was having his friends killed.

“Our people have been put through too much by that monster,” Balmer allegedly said on the call.

More details have emerged about Balmer in the days since he turned himself in to authorities. The former mechanic who was in the U.S. Army Reserve had been struggling with mental health issues and fell behind on the mortgage at his Harrisburg home, ABC News reported.

Police in Penbrook, just east of Harrisburg, said Tuesday that Balmer's mother had called to express concern about her son's "irritable and agitated" behavior in the days before the arson. She said her son stopped taking his medication a year ago and had "run off" in the past to various states. Balmer did not meet the threshold for an involuntary mental health evaluation because he had not made threats to himself or others.

The call from Balmer's mother prompted police in Shippensburg to check on him at a hotel where he had been staying earlier this month. The front desk clerk told officers Balmer had checked out and “appeared fine," authorities said.

Shapiro has been outspoken about his Jewish faith and was critical of pro-Palestine protests in Philadelphia in the months after the Hamas terrorist attack in October 2023 prompted Israel's retaliation and bombardment of Gaza. In the past, Shapiro has stated he supports a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine. He also has argued in favor of Israel's right to self-defense, but criticized the "dangerous and destructive" leadership of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

After the fire at Shapiro's home, authorities said they would investigate whether Balmer was motivated by antisemitism and if the incident rises to a hate crime. Shapiro had shared his family's Passover plans on social media on Saturday.

When Balmer surrendered to Pennsylvania State Police on Sunday morning, authorities said he admitted to "harboring hatred" for Shapiro and would have attacked him with a hammer if he had encountered the governor in his home.

Pennsylvania State Police said Wednesday they will conduct a third-party review to assess why security at the governor's home failed to stop Balmer and why he was able to escape the property.

Dauphin County District Attorney Francis Chardo told CNN on Wednesday that he does not plan to pursue ethnic intimidation charges. Balmer already is charged with attempted murder, terrorism, aggravated arson and aggravated assault.

At an event in Hershey on Wednesday, Shapiro addressed the ongoing investigation but declined to answer questions about Balmer's comments regarding the Israel-Palestine conflict.

"I think that's a question for prosecutors to determine what he meant by that and to prosecute him to the fullest extent of the law," Shapiro said.

The governor also condemned political violence in all forms, mentioning the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Butler in July and the December killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York.

“This is not how we resolve our differences. And this is not OK," Shapiro said. "This level of violence has to end and it has to be roundly condemned by everyone. Both political parties. People from all different walks of life."

Balmer, whose criminal past includes assault and forgery offenses, appeared in court Monday for an arraignment where he was represented by Dauphin County public defender Mary Klatt. Due to the "complexity of (the) case," Klatt said Wednesday that Balmer will be represented by a team of attorneys.

“The allegations, if true, demonstrate the devastating consequences of severe mental illness," Klatt said.

Balmer has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 23.