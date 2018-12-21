Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had surgery on Friday for early stage lung cancer

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent surgery to her lungs on Friday to treat the early stages of lung cancer, according to an announcement from the Supreme Court.

Doctors performed a lobectomy at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City on Friday in which they removed two malignant nodules. There was no evidence of remaining disease, according to doctors.

Ginsburg, 85, is expected to make a full recovery and will return to the court for the start of the new term in early January, NPR reported.

Here's the full statement from the Supreme Court:

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent a pulmonary lobectomy today at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City. Two nodules in the lower lobe of her left lung were discovered incidentally during tests performed at George Washington University Hospital to diagnose and treat rib fractures sustained in a fall on November 7. According to the thoracic surgeon, Valerie W. Rusch, MD, FACS, both nodules removed during surgery were found to be malignant on initial pathology evaluation. Post-surgery, there was no evidence of any remaining disease. Scans performed before surgery indicated no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body. Currently, no further treatment is planned. Justice Ginsburg is resting comfortably and is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days. Updates will be provided as they become available.

This is the justice's third bout with cancer. NPR reported that during her 25 years on the court, she has never missed a day or oral argument.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.