More Health:

June 22, 2022

Juul e-cigarettes will be taken off the U.S. market, report says

The FDA has spent nearly 2 years reviewing the company's request to continue selling its tobacco- and menthol-flavored products

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Addiction Juul
Juul e-cigarettes FDA Georgie Silvarole/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reportedly is poised to order Juul e-cigarettes be taken off the market. The company has been blamed for fueling the youth vaping epidemic. Above, Juul products on display in Rochester, New York in 2019.

The safety of Juul e-cigarettes has been questioned since the youth vaping epidemic became evident in the United States. Now, the Food and Drug Administration reportedly is poised to order Juul Labs Inc. to take them off the market.

The FDA could make the decision as early as Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The news comes one day after the FDA revealed plans to set a maximum nicotine level in cigarettes and other tobacco products, an attempt to reduce addiction among young people. 

E-cigarettes have been the most commonly used tobacco product among youth since 2014, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Last year, 11.3% of high school students reported they had used e-cigarettes within the last 30 days. 

The popularity of e-cigarettes threatens to wipe out public health gains made in cigarette use, public health officials fear. Research suggests children who vape are three times more likely to smoke regular cigarettes as adults.   

Juul has been blamed for the troubling spike in youth vaping. Numerous lawsuits filed by state and local governments – including Pennsylvania and Philadelphia – have accused Juul of illegally marking its products toward youth. And in 2019, the FDA took issue with the company claiming its products were safer than cigarettes. 

In 2020, the FDA banned most fruit- and mint-flavored e-cigarette products, which were popularized by Juul while also requiring e-cigarette manufacturers submit their products for FDA review. The FDA has spent nearly two years reviewing data presented by Juul Labs, which has requested that it be permitted to continue selling its tobacco- and menthol-flavored products in the U.S.

Juul's submission to the FDA includes two flavors — menthol and Virginia Tobacco — in two nicotine strengths, 3% and 5%. If they are not authorized, Juul can appeal through the FDA or challenge the decision in court. It also can submit a revised application for its products.

Earlier this summer, the FDA authorized certain tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes from Reynolds American Inc. and NJOY Holdings Inc. to remain on the market. Industry sources told the Wall Street Journal that they expected Juul Labs to receive similar treatment. 

After launching its products in 2015, Juul received criticism from regulators, school administrators and parents for using young models in its advertisements and for selling sweet and fruit-flavored products that found popularity among young people. 

The company has said it never deliberately targeted children and voluntarily removed its flavored products from the market, with the exception of its tobacco- and menthol-flavored ones. 

In 2020, Philadelphia sued Juul for "for intentionally marketing its unsafe products directly to the city's youth, including school age minors." City Solicitor Marcel S. Pratt blamed Juul for "dramatic increases" in youth vaping that followed years of plummeting youth smoking rates. 

Since the sale of the sweet and fruity e-cigarette refill cartridges have been barred and the legal purchase age for tobacco products was raised to 21, underage vaping in the U.S. has been on the decline. The proportion of high school students who vaped fell to 19.6% in 2020, down from 27.5% in 2019. 

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Addiction Juul Philadelphia FDA Vaping E-cigarettes

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Young woman waving Pride flag

Removing barriers to recovery from addiction for the LGBTQIA+ community
Purchased - Grandmother and granddaughter laughing and embracing at home

Seven ways to reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s and other dementia

Just In

Must Read

Business

Philly, Pa. suburbs could face beer shortage as distributors union strikes ahead of July Fourth
Beer Strike Philly

Education

There’s no better time than now to attend college for free
Limited - CCP Catto 22

Illness

Women are more likely to get long COVID than men, research shows
Long COVID research

Sixers

NBA rumors: Sixers 'in the mix' for PJ Tucker, 'interested' in Eric Gordon
PJ-Tucker-Joel-Embiid-Sixers-Heat-05052022-UST

Books

Ya Fav Trashman to publish children's book about importance of clean communities
YaFavTrashman Children's Book

Festivals

The Bourse to host free block parties before Welcome America concerts at Independence Mall
Bourse Food Hall Independence Mall

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved