Juul e-cigarettes will be taken off the U.S. market, report says

The safety of Juul e-cigarettes has been questioned since the youth vaping epidemic became evident in the United States. Now, the Food and Drug Administration reportedly is poised to order Juul Labs Inc. to take them off the market.

The FDA could make the decision as early as Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The news comes one day after the FDA revealed plans to set a maximum nicotine level in cigarettes and other tobacco products, an attempt to reduce addiction among young people.

E-cigarettes have been the most commonly used tobacco product among youth since 2014, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Last year, 11.3% of high school students reported they had used e-cigarettes within the last 30 days.

The popularity of e-cigarettes threatens to wipe out public health gains made in cigarette use, public health officials fear. Research suggests children who vape are three times more likely to smoke regular cigarettes as adults.

Juul has been blamed for the troubling spike in youth vaping. Numerous lawsuits filed by state and local governments – including Pennsylvania and Philadelphia – have accused Juul of illegally marking its products toward youth. And in 2019, the FDA took issue with the company claiming its products were safer than cigarettes.

In 2020, the FDA banned most fruit- and mint-flavored e-cigarette products, which were popularized by Juul while also requiring e-cigarette manufacturers submit their products for FDA review. The FDA has spent nearly two years reviewing data presented by Juul Labs, which has requested that it be permitted to continue selling its tobacco- and menthol-flavored products in the U.S.

Juul's submission to the FDA includes two flavors — menthol and Virginia Tobacco — in two nicotine strengths, 3% and 5%. If they are not authorized, Juul can appeal through the FDA or challenge the decision in court. It also can submit a revised application for its products.

Earlier this summer, the FDA authorized certain tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes from Reynolds American Inc. and NJOY Holdings Inc. to remain on the market. Industry sources told the Wall Street Journal that they expected Juul Labs to receive similar treatment.

After launching its products in 2015, Juul received criticism from regulators, school administrators and parents for using young models in its advertisements and for selling sweet and fruit-flavored products that found popularity among young people.

The company has said it never deliberately targeted children and voluntarily removed its flavored products from the market, with the exception of its tobacco- and menthol-flavored ones.

In 2020, Philadelphia sued Juul for "for intentionally marketing its unsafe products directly to the city's youth, including school age minors." City Solicitor Marcel S. Pratt blamed Juul for "dramatic increases" in youth vaping that followed years of plummeting youth smoking rates.

Since the sale of the sweet and fruity e-cigarette refill cartridges have been barred and the legal purchase age for tobacco products was raised to 21, underage vaping in the U.S. has been on the decline. The proportion of high school students who vaped fell to 19.6% in 2020, down from 27.5% in 2019.