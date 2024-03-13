Fishtown's Kensington Quarters is closing after a decade

After 10 years in the Fishtown neighborhood, Kensington Quarters will close its doors later this week.

The seafood restaurant announced on Instagram that it will serve its final plates Saturday, March 16, though it didn't give a reason for the closure and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"There is just so much to say, but for now we are humbled and forever grateful to everyone that has made memories with us and supported our efforts," the post said.

Kensington Quarters opened in 2014, starting off as a restaurant, bar and butcher shop, with classes on butchery and kitchen skills. It stayed in that spot ever since, though it changed courses during the pandemic. After closing for a few months in 2020, it reopened later in the year as a seafood restaurant operating under the same name (though it had a few iterations even before that).



Owners Michael and Jeniphur Pasquarello and their company 13th Street Kitchen are also the forces behind Cafe Lift, Prohibition Taproom and La Chinesca.

In a post announcing the closure, owners wrote that they'd be sharing their favorite memories and upcoming plans for the Frankford Avenue space, but they haven't dropped any news so far. While we wait, they suggested stopping by one final time — and keeping fingers crossed that this will be just another rebirth for the popular spot.

"In the meantime, come on by for one last meal and a proper send off," they wrote.