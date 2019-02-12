A ketamine-like drug is inching toward FDA approval to treat severe depression

A new depression medication inching toward Food and Drug Administration approval would be the first new treatment option for depression in 35 years.

Inspired by ketamine, a Schedule III dissociative anesthetic, Esketamine is a nasal spray designed to treat severe forms of depression that haven't responded to past treatments, Business Insider reports.

While Esketamine, which is formulated by Johnson & Johnson, is nearly identical, chemically, to ketamine, it is thought to have slightly fewer side effects than the original compound, Business Insider explains.

On Tuesday, a panel of outside experts convened by the FDA voted 14-to-2 in favor of the drug's effectiveness and 15-to-2 in favor of its safety. Its recommendation will play a key role in the FDA's approval process for the drug, according to Business Insider.



A decision is expected in March.

According to Med Page Today, unlike other antidepressants, Esketamine’s will be to work very quickly — hours to days, compared to several weeks for standard agents such as "selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors", the current gold standard in depression treatments.

Experts are concerned about negative side effects of the drugs, but the majority of the FDA’s committee considered the drug to be an effective treatment for severe depression, Business Insider explains.