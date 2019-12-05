More Health:

December 05, 2019

Ketamine and behavioral therapy may help alcoholics regain sobriety

The combo helps patients maintain alcohol abstinence and regain it faster after relapse, researchers find

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Addiction Alcoholism
Ketamine treatment alcohol abuse Arisa Chattasa/Unsplash

Ketamine and behavioral therapy may help people with alcohol use disorder maintain abstinence, new research suggests.

Ketamine one day may emerge as a treatment option for people who suffer from alcoholism, a new study suggests. 

Researchers found that the combination of ketamine – a dissociative anesthetic – and behavioral therapy helped patients with alcohol use disorder maintain abstinence and regain it faster after relapse, according to a study published in the American Journal of Psychiatry.

About 15 million U.S. adults suffer from alcohol use disorder, according to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. The condition is characterized by various factors, including consuming alcohol in large amounts, the inability to reduce alcohol intake, alcohol cravings and continued use despite adverse social consequences. 

In the study, 82% of patients who received behavioral therapy and ketamine remained abstinent at the end of the study period. By contrast, only 65% of those who received behavioral therapy and midazolam – a drug commonly used to treat alcohol withdrawal symptoms – remained abstinent. 

The patients who received ketamine also were more likely to resume abstinence after relapse than those who received midazolam. 

Researchers are not sure how ketamine helps people abstain from drinking, but they suspect it may address the vulnerabilities related to addiction, including motivation and resilience. 

"In our participants, ketamine appears to have increased resilience and reduced demoralization after a lapse," researcher Dr. Elias Dakwar, of Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, said in a statement. "Participants may have been better able to bounce back after slipping and they may have been more motivated to resume the work of recovery."

The anesthetic drug also has been shown beneficial in treating depression across multiple studies.  Esketamine, a drug mimicking the effects of ketamine, was approved to treat depression by the U.S. Federal Drug Administration — the first new depression medication approved in 35 years. 

The study included 40 participants with alcohol use disorder. Researchers randomized treatment between either a single, low dose of ketamine or a single dose of midazolam. All participants received five weeks of motivational enhancement therapy, which previously had shown success in helping people with alcohol use disorder. 

The participants received their respective drug doses during the second week of treatment. Those who received ketamine tolerated the drug well, researchers said. No side effects or misuse of the drug was reported.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Addiction Alcoholism United States Ketamine Alcohol Behavioral Health Therapy

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Phillies taking a big gamble on Zack Wheeler — and they better hope it pays off
Zack-Wheeler-Phillies_120519_usat

Crime

Twin brother charged in fatal shooting of Philly high school football star
Fayaadh Gillard

Women's Health

Hair dye and straightener may increase risk for breast cancer, study says
Hair dye breast cancer risk

Phillies

Paul Hagen: The Phillies should STILL break the bank for Gerrit Cole, and here's why
Gerrit_Cole_Phillies_pro_Astros_120419_USAT

Films

Sixers' Joel Embiid almost starred in an Adam Sandler movie
Embiid Movie Sixers

Food & Drink

Save the date for Center City District Restaurant Week
Scarpetta Restaurant Week

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved