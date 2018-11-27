More Culture:

November 27, 2018

Kevin Hart takes heat for 1-year-old son's 'Cowboys & Indians' party

Planning a themed birthday party for a 1-year-old shouldn't be overly difficult. The child doesn't have much say in the matter and will probably be dazzled by just about anything.

Celebrating his son Kenzo's first birthday last week, Kevin Hart chose to go with a "Cowboys & Indians" theme that didn't draw the reaction his family had hoped to see on social media.

RELATED : New Jersey reaches recognition settlement with Native American Indian tribe

Eniko Hart posted several photos of the party on Instagram, showing guests mostly dressed in Native American attire, while Kenzo wore a cowboy outfit.

Critics were quick to point out that the party's theme is no longer the innocent historical make-believe of generations past. 




Others thought the backlash was over-the-top political correctness and chided liberals for taking the theme too seriously. 




Hart has generally steered clear of politics, with the exception of a few jabs at President Donald Trump over the past year or so. The North Philly native's "Irresponsible" tour made a stop at the Wells Fargo Center last Saturday, just after his son's party. 

Hart has not responded publicly to the controversy over Kenzo's first birthday. 

