Kevin Hart takes heat for 1-year-old son's 'Cowboys & Indians' party

November 27, 2018
Planning a themed birthday party for a 1-year-old shouldn't be overly difficult. The child doesn't have much say in the matter and will probably be dazzled by just about anything.
Celebrating his son Kenzo's first birthday last week, Kevin Hart chose to go with a "Cowboys & Indians" theme that didn't draw the reaction his family had hoped to see on social media.
Eniko Hart posted several photos of the party on Instagram, showing guests mostly dressed in Native American attire, while Kenzo wore a cowboy outfit.
Throwin a "Cowboys & Indians" birthday party on "Thanksgiving" celebrates genocide, white supremacy, & slavery. R those the things u @KevinHart4real & @enikohart represent & are teaching to your child? Would it be ok to throw a Master & slave birthday party? nope #nativetwitter pic.twitter.com/AnrZNUn3jn— Mari posa (@solomamihood) November 25, 2018
Did Kevin Hart and Eniko really throw their 1-year-old a “Cowboys and Indians” themed birthday party... These celebrities really love their privilege to be socially ignorant.— Clara Jaide (@clarajaide) November 23, 2018
Stand up for the invisible, most under represented group in the US & Hollywood - Natives. It’s not too late to educate yourself & others - racist Native mascots, Native costumes & “innocently” playing cowboys & Indians never been & never will be ok. Teach your kids. #KevinHart pic.twitter.com/RWpatiA34Q— 🍂Audra Wise🍂 (@WiseAudra) November 27, 2018
playing cowboys & indians is every bit as WRONG as is playing nazis & jews or plantation owners & slaves.@KevinHart4real needs to step up to the plate & apologize & acknowledge that Native identity should not be taken by non-Natives for play pic.twitter.com/EYHGXHEqw6— Robert J (@robbyj62) November 27, 2018
The amount of black people saying Kevin Hart & his wife’s choice to give their son a “cowboys & Indians” themed birthday party is “not that deep” is disgusting. We all know the history as our ancestors also had the same history. So yes, it is that deep. It’s disrespectful as fuck— ayeshaaaa ♡ (@eishebabyyy) November 27, 2018
Playing cowboys & Indians has always been racist. It’s like playing slave & slave owner. Hollywood stereotyped Native Americans and that’s how people still see us unfortunately. Our culture isn’t a costume. Mexican, Black, Middle Eastern, Asian, etc - NOT a costume. #KevinHart pic.twitter.com/xoUdb7NXOd— 🍂Audra Wise🍂 (@WiseAudra) November 27, 2018
Others thought the backlash was over-the-top political correctness and chided liberals for taking the theme too seriously.
The sensitivity of the worlds “woke” population is at an alarming all time high. I’m all for being delicate with certain topics but when you start telling children there culturally insensitive over a Cowboys & Indians birthday party your trash. @KevinHart4real 🙏🏽🙏🏽— CHASE HENNY ™ (@ChaseAfterHenny) November 27, 2018
Geez.... Lighten up folks. Playing Cowboys & Indians was part of my childhood and harmless fun. Our current PC culture is out of control...— TimGamble (@TimGamble) November 26, 2018
People are not happy with comedian Kevin Hart throwing his son a cowboys and Indians party https://t.co/bAnHKGNm7N #news #ccot #tcot
Relax! It's a child's birthday party plain & simple. I often played cowboys & indians as a child, I was using my imagination. Are you against princess birthday parties for little girls if that's what they like? I really doubt any scalping or passing out smallpox blankets happened— tRUmps' Amerika Sucks! (@DavidRa6319) November 27, 2018
I support it, its a party theme, cowboys & Indians themes been around longer than any of us. so stop hating if u don't like it then ignore it.— jeremiah wolfe (@jeremiahwolfe01) November 26, 2018
Hart has generally steered clear of politics, with the exception of a few jabs at President Donald Trump over the past year or so. The North Philly native's "Irresponsible" tour made a stop at the Wells Fargo Center last Saturday, just after his son's party.
Hart has not responded publicly to the controversy over Kenzo's first birthday.