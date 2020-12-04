Philly man attempted kidnappings in Lower Merion, Cherry Hill, police say

Police have apprehended a man wanted for allegedly attempting a series of kidnappings and robberies last month in the Philadelphia region.

Kent William Powe, 58, of Philadelphia, was arrested Thursday morning at a residence in Collingdale, Delaware County.

Police conducted searches at the Delco address, Powe's Southwest Philly home and his car. Police said they uncovered a handgun and some clothes that matched those worn during an alleged incident in Lower Merion, Montgomery County on Nov. 4.

That night, Powe allegedly followed a woman into an elevator in her apartment complex, located in the Bala Cynwyd section of the township. Police said he pressed a handgun into her back, saying "you know what this is." The woman ran from the elevator and Powe allegedly fled.

Powe later attempted kidnappings at the same apartment complex in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, police said.

On Nov. 14, Powe allegedly knocked a woman to the ground at the Plaza Grande at Garden State Park. He fled the scene when the woman screamed.

Source/Lower Merion Police Kent William Powe

On Nov. 20, Powe allegedly followed another woman into an elevator and robbed her of her bags. Using his handgun as a threat, Powe led the woman to his car and threatened to shoot her if she did not get in the trunk, police said. The woman resisted and escaped, but Powe allegedly struck her in the face.

Powe was arraigned Thursday on charges of attempted kidnapping, robbery, possession of an instrument of crime and other related charges connected to the Lower Merion incident. Bail was then set at $1 million.



Powe was unable to post bail and is being held at Montgomery County prison, according to court documents.

Charges in New Jersey are pending as the investigation continues, Cherry Hill Police Department Chief William Monaghan said.