More News:

December 04, 2020

Philly man attempted kidnappings in Lower Merion, Cherry Hill, police say

Kent William Powe arrested outside Delaware County residence

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Police Arrests
Lower Merion kidnapping arrest Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Kent William Powe, 58, of Philadelphia, was arrested in Delaware County on Thursday in connection to a trio of attempted kidnappings and robberies in Southeastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey.

Police have apprehended a man wanted for allegedly attempting a series of kidnappings and robberies last month in the Philadelphia region. 

Kent William Powe, 58, of Philadelphia, was arrested Thursday morning at a residence in Collingdale, Delaware County. 

Police conducted searches at the Delco address, Powe's Southwest Philly home and his car. Police said they uncovered a handgun and some clothes that matched those worn during an alleged incident in Lower Merion, Montgomery County on Nov. 4.

That night, Powe allegedly followed a woman into an elevator in her apartment complex, located in the Bala Cynwyd section of the township. Police said he pressed a handgun into her back, saying "you know what this is." The woman ran from the elevator and Powe allegedly fled. 

Powe later attempted kidnappings at the same apartment complex in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, police said.

On Nov. 14, Powe allegedly knocked a woman to the ground at the Plaza Grande at Garden State Park. He fled the scene when the woman screamed. 

Kent William PoweSource/Lower Merion Police

Kent William Powe

On Nov. 20, Powe allegedly followed another woman into an elevator and robbed her of her bags. Using his handgun as a threat, Powe led the woman to his car and threatened to shoot her if she did not get in the trunk, police said. The woman resisted and escaped, but Powe allegedly struck her in the face. 

Powe was arraigned Thursday on charges of attempted kidnapping, robbery, possession of an instrument of crime and other related charges connected to the Lower Merion incident. Bail was then set at $1 million. 

Powe was unable to post bail and is being held at Montgomery County prison, according to court documents.

Charges in New Jersey are pending as the investigation continues, Cherry Hill Police Department Chief William Monaghan said.

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Police Arrests Philadelphia South Jersey Lower Merion Township Robberies Cherry Hill Montgomery County Kidnapping Camden County

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles mailbag: What is Zach Ertz's trade value this offseason?
Zach_Ertz_sidelines_Eagles_Rams_Kate_Frese_092020

Holidays

New Jersey issues COVID-19 health and safety guidelines for upcoming winter holidays
new jersey covid-19 health safety guidelines christmas hanukkah.jpg

Men's Health

Don't let your relationship become a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic
COVID-19 Healthy Relationships Advice

Sponsored

John McMullen: Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie has lost his way
Jeffrey-Lurie_071320_usat

TV

The Roots, Jimmy Fallon parody Taylor Swift's new 'folklore' documentary
Fallon Roots Swift folklore

Holiday

Di Bruno Bros. opens outdoor holiday market on 9th Street
Di Bruno Holiday Market

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved