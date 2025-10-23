More Health:

October 23, 2025

Kim Kardashian has a brain aneurysm — a hard-to-detect condition that often doesn't cause symptoms

Aneurysms typically are only found during imaging for other medical issues, or when they rupture. If that occurs, they can be fatal.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Kim Kardashian says she has been diagnosed with a brain aneurysm. The condition often does not cause symptoms unless it ruptures, when it can be fatal.

Kim Kardashian says stress from her divorce to rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye, caused a "little" brain aneurysm. 

The reality star revealed her condition on Thursday's Season 7 premier of "The Kardashians" on Hulu, saying doctors told her stress could be to blame.

"I'm happy it's over," Kardashian, 45, said about her divorce. But she added: "My ex will be in my life no matter what. We have four kids together."

Kardashian filed for divorce in 2021. Earlier this month, she said on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast that she was "not feeling safe" in her marriage. The couple had been married since 2014.

What is a brain aneurysm?

A brain aneurysm is a bulge or weak area in an artery in or around the brain. They are formed when the walls of an artery become thin or weak, the Cleveland Clinic says.

Leading health organizations do not list stress as a cause of aneurysms, but prolonged stress may contribute to high blood pressure, and high blood pressure is one of the leading causes of ruptured brain aneurysms. A ruptured brain aneurysm, which causes bleeding in the brain, can be fatal.

About 1 in 50 Americans are estimated to be living with unruptured brain aneurysms. About 30,000 people a year have ruptured brain aneurysms, according to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation.

Aneurysms are most common in people ages 30 to 60, and are more likely among women. Heavy drinking, smoking and drug use, especially cocaine, put people at higher risk for brain aneurysms. Additional risk factors include polycystic kidney disease, Marfan syndrome and other inherited conditions. 

Brain aneurysms may be hard to detect because they often don't cause symptoms. Sometimes they are only found during imaging for other medical issues or after a rupture occurs, the Mayo Clinic says.

Symptoms of unruptured brain aneurysms may include headaches, vision changes, enlarged pupils, pain above the eye, numbness or tingling in the head or face and seizures.

Ruptured aneurysms are sometimes signaled by a "thunderclap headache," a rapid-onset, severe headache, the Cleveland Clinic says. Other symptoms may include nausea and vomiting, stiff neck, blurred or double vision, light sensitivity, confusion and loss of consciousness. People with these symptoms should get immediate medical attention.

Emergency surgery is needed to treat a ruptured brain aneurysm. Brain aneurysms that are small and haven't ruptured may not require immediate treatment, just monitoring, the Cleveland Clinic says.

