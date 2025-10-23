More Health:

October 23, 2025

The side effects of antidepressants vary widely — choosing the right one is imperative, study finds

Debates about the drugs have long been framed over their effectiveness. But researchers say the focus should be on finding the right medication for each patient.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Depression Antidepressants
Antidepressants Side Effects Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

The findings of a large new study should guide the prescription of antidepressants, especially for people with diabetes, obesity hypertension, the researchers behind it say

Weighing the benefits of antidepressants against the costs of their potential side effects can be tricky for the millions of Americans who take these prescription drugs.

But a large new study examining the impact of 30 antidepressants on weight, blood pressure and heart rate should help guide future prescribing practices, the researchers said

MORE: Receiving gene therapy for hemophilia changed this South Jersey man's life 

The research, published Tuesday in The Lancet, was the most "comprehensive and carefully done" meta-analysis of these drugs' side effects, Dr. Andrew J. Gerber, a psychiatrist and the president and medical director of Silver Hill Hospital in New Canaan, Connecticut, told The New York Times. Gerber was not involved in the research.

More than 15 million adults in the United States take antidepressants for depression or anxiety. The prescribing of antidepressants to young people jumped during the pandemic.

For the study, researchers from King's College London examined data about 30 antidepressants from 151 randomized trials involving 58,534 people. The trials all tracked the effects of the medications on weight, blood pressure and heart rate.

People taking the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors like fluoxetine, sold under the brand name Prozac, and sertraline, sold under the brand name Zoloft, experienced weight loss. So did people taking bupropion, sold under the brand name Wellbutrin. People on the less-common mirtazapine, with the brand name Remeron, had weight gain.

Fluoxetine also had an association with elevated blood pressure. Venlafaxine was linked with increases in heart rate, while paroxetine (Paxil) was not.

Paroxetine and the serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors venlafaxine (Effexor) and duloxetine (Cymbalta) were all associated with higher total cholesterol. Duloxetine was linked to higher blood sugar levels.

"For years, debates about antidepressants have been framed as 'do they work?' or 'are side-effects real?'" the researchers wrote. "Our findings suggest a more useful question: which drug suits which person, given their physical health and priorities?"

Gerber told the New York Times that the "health risks of untreated depression are far larger than any of the health risks associated with the treatments themselves."

No one should discontinue their antidepressant based on the findings of this study, but instead talk with their health care provider before making any changes, researchers said.

The researchers included only short-term trials of about eight weeks in their meta-analysis. Also, the researchers did not examine other side effects commonly associated with antidepressants, such as nausea, headache and sex drive.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Depression Antidepressants Philadelphia Research Weight Gain Blood Pressure Studies Weight Loss Mental Health

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple Health Dr. Bodor

Lung cancer is rising among nonsmokers. Here’s what may be driving it
A man holding his leg in pain

When leg pain isn’t just leg pain

Just In

Must Read

Business

Here's how to find where Rite Aid sent your prescription info

rite aid cvs

Festivals

Mullica Hill: a historic fall destination full of charm

Limited - Main Street in Mullica Hill

Men's Health

No matter your age, it's never too late to reap the benefits of a healthy lifestyle

Aging Wellness Exercise

Movies

Documentary from Philly filmmakers tracks five friends over 33 years

What the Hell Happened

Attractions

What to know about Netflix House’s Nov. 12 opening at King of Prussia Mall

Netflix House KOP

Phillies

Instant observations: Kyle Schwarber, Phillies come alive to win Game 3, extend NLDS vs. Dodgers

Kyle-Schwarber-Phillies-Dodgers-Homers-NLDS-Game-3-2025.jpg

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved