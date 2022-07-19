More Sports:

July 19, 2022

Kyle Schwarber loses in first round of Home Run Derby to Albert Pujols

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
phillies MLB
Kyle-Schwarber-Home-Run-Derby-2022 Gary Vasquez/USA Today Sports

Kyle Schwarber at the 2022 MLB Home Run Derby in Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium.

No, Kyle Schwarber won't be the first Phillies player to win the Home Run Derby since Ryan Howard in 2006. Despite being the second favorite in terms of betting odds behind the Mets' Pete Alonso, Schwarber lost in the first round of the single-elimination derby tourney to Albert Pujols. 

Pujols, at 42, was a late addition to the All-Star Game, a "legacy" selection that serves as a de facto lifetime achievement award as the future Hall of Fame's career rolls towards its end. What Phillies fans assumed was an act of charity for Pujols turned out to be a bad break for Schwarber.

Schwarbs, who has a National League-leading 29 home runs this season, hit just 13 home runs in the first round of this year's derby, the same total as Pujols. The two hitters went to a one-minute "swing off" that ended up with Pujols slightly edging out Schwarber 20-19. 

A bummer for Schwarbs and Phillies fans looking for a night of fun for sure.

Do I smell a conspiracy while I'm at it?

It sure seems like ESPN based their broadcast on this being a victory lap for Albert! 

Wrapping things up, I'll share a news article headline from a couple months back that caught my eye: "Albert Pujols files to divorce wife of 22 years, days after she had brain surgery."

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more phillies MLB Philadelphia Kyle Schwarber Albert Pujols

Videos

Featured

Purchased - man holding his hand behind his back

How to lower your risk of developing kidney stones
Limited - Al Olender Sundown Music Series

Free, family-friendly concerts throughout Camden County this summer

Just In

Must Read

LGBTQ

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year award
07 16 2022 Lia Thomas NCAA.jpg

Sponsored

Explore the Central PA Tasting Trail
Limited - Sunset Hike in Happy Valley

Mental Health

Philadelphia expands grief counseling program for children of overdose victims
Philly Bereavement Counseling

Eagles

Eagles 2022 training camp preview: Rush linebacker
031922HaasonReddick

TV

Quinta Brunson and ABC sued over alleged copyright infringement for 'Abbott Elementary'
Abbott Elementary Lawsuit

Parties

Old City's first 'wedding stroll' features more than 45 restaurants, clothing stores, and venues
Wedding Stroll

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved