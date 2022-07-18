Kyle Schwarber's Home Run Derby odds

Kyle Schwarber will look to be the first Phillie to win the Home Run Derby since Ryan Howard in 2006 on Monday night. Schwarber's 29 home runs are the most in the National League heading into the All-Star break and he will look to bring the thrills in Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium.

What are the odds of Schwarbs to win the derby? He has the second-best odds overall at +300 ($10 to win $30) on DraftKings. Here's how the entire lineup looks:

Player Team 2022 HRs Odds Pete Alonso Mets 24 +200 Kyle Schwarber Phillies 29 +330 Ronald Acuna Jr. Braves 8 +600 Juan Soto Nationals 19 +600 Corey Seager Rangers 22 +900 Julio Rodriguez Mariners 16 +1000 Jose Ramirez Guardians 19 +1600 Albert Pujols Cardinals 6 +2200





Schwarber is +135 to make the final of the derby. He's additionally -265 ($10 to win $26.5) to beat Albert Pujols (+220) in their first round matchup. The over/under on his longest home run is set at 477.5 feet (-110 either way). The over/under on his total derby home runs is 38.5 (-110 either way). Schwarber is +600 to have the highest overall home run total too. Since you can bet on almost anything at this point, clearly, you can also bet on specific final round results. Here are the odds for Schwarber-winning performances:

Winner Loser Odds Kyle Schwarber Pete Alonso +700 Kyle Schwarber Ronal Acuna Jr. +1300 Kyle Schwarber Corey Seager +1700 Kyle Schwarber Julio Rodriguez +1900

