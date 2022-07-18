Kyle Schwarber's Home Run Derby odds

July 18, 2022
Kyle Schwarber will look to be the first Phillie to win the Home Run Derby since Ryan Howard in 2006 on Monday night. Schwarber's 29 home runs are the most in the National League heading into the All-Star break and he will look to bring the thrills in Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium.
What are the odds of Schwarbs to win the derby? He has the second-best odds overall at +300 ($10 to win $30) on DraftKings. Here's how the entire lineup looks:
|Player
|Team
|2022 HRs
|Odds
|Pete Alonso
|Mets
|24
|+200
|Kyle Schwarber
|Phillies
|29
|+330
|Ronald Acuna Jr.
|Braves
|8
|+600
|Juan Soto
|Nationals
|19
|+600
|Corey Seager
|Rangers
|22
|+900
|Julio Rodriguez
|Mariners
|16
|+1000
|Jose Ramirez
|Guardians
|19
|+1600
|Albert Pujols
|Cardinals
|6
|+2200
Schwarber is +135 to make the final of the derby. He's additionally -265 ($10 to win $26.5) to beat Albert Pujols (+220) in their first round matchup. The over/under on his longest home run is set at 477.5 feet (-110 either way). The over/under on his total derby home runs is 38.5 (-110 either way). Schwarber is +600 to have the highest overall home run total too. Since you can bet on almost anything at this point, clearly, you can also bet on specific final round results. Here are the odds for Schwarber-winning performances:
|Winner
|Loser
|Odds
|Kyle Schwarber
|Pete Alonso
|+700
|Kyle Schwarber
|Ronal Acuna Jr.
|+1300
|Kyle Schwarber
|Corey Seager
|+1700
|Kyle Schwarber
|Julio Rodriguez
|+1900
