July 18, 2022

Kyle Schwarber's Home Run Derby odds

By Shamus Clancy
Kyle-Schwarber-Phillies-Home-Run-2022 Kyle Ross/USA Today Sports

Kyle Schwarber celebrates yet another home run.

Kyle Schwarber will look to be the first Phillie to win the Home Run Derby since Ryan Howard in 2006 on Monday night. Schwarber's 29 home runs are the most in the National League heading into the All-Star break and he will look to bring the thrills in Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium. 

What are the odds of Schwarbs to win the derby? He has the second-best odds overall at +300 ($10 to win $30) on DraftKings. Here's how the entire lineup looks:

Player Team  2022 HRs Odds
 Pete AlonsoMets 24 +200 
 Kyle Schwarber Phillies29+330 
 Ronald Acuna Jr.Braves +600 
 Juan SotoNationals 19 +600
 Corey Seager Rangers22+900 
 Julio RodriguezMariners 16+1000
 Jose Ramirez Guardians19+1600 
Albert Pujols Cardinals 6+2200 


Schwarber is +135 to make the final of the derby. He's additionally -265 ($10 to win $26.5) to beat Albert Pujols (+220) in their first round matchup. The over/under on his longest home run is set at 477.5 feet (-110 either way). The over/under on his total derby home runs is 38.5 (-110 either way). Schwarber is +600 to have the highest overall home run total too. Since you can bet on almost anything at this point, clearly, you can also bet on specific final round results. Here are the odds for Schwarber-winning performances:

 Winner LoserOdds 
Kyle Schwarber Pete Alonso  +700
Kyle Schwarber Ronal Acuna Jr.  +1300
Kyle Schwarber  Corey Seager+1700 
Kyle Schwarber  Julio Rodriguez +1900

Bet responsibly!

Shamus Clancy
