Former Moshulu chef Kyle Timpson makes history on 'Hell's Kitchen'

Philly chef Kyle Timpson emerged victorious from the Season 23 finale of "Hell's Kitchen," becoming the first openly gay man to win the reality competition.

Timpson impressed host Gordon Ramsay with his final dinner service, edging out Florida-based chef Hannah Flora. With his win, he's earned a head chef position at the Hell's Kitchen restaurant at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut.

"I'm speechless for the first time in my entire life," Timpson said in the episode. "I'm just so proud of myself. I've had people in my life tell me that this isn't the business for me. Now I'm 29, just won 'Hell's Kitchen,' happy as s***."



"Who needs moisturizer when you have tears of joy?" he quipped.



The newest "Hell's Kitchen" winner is originally from Dennis Township, Cape May County, but he moved to Philadelphia four years ago to further his culinary career. His work at Moshulu, the Four Seasons and SIN Philadelphia — showcased on his Instagram — earned him an invitation onto the show.

In the final episode, which aired Thursday on Fox, Timpson created a menu of octopus, savory churros, lobster pappardelle and ribeye steak, among other dishes. His mother and aunt were in the dining room to sample it, and later, watch him walk through the door of Ramsay's office to victory.

A representative for Timpson said he has not yet accepted the job at Foxwoods.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.