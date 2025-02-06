Need a recipe for a Super Bowl dish? These Philly chefs have you covered

If you're choosing to forgo busy bar crowds and unfathomably expensive Super Bowl LIX tickets in favor of watching the big game at home or at a friend's house, then it's time to start planning the ideal watch party menu.

Need a little guidance on the perfect dish to eat while cheering on the Eagles as they face the Kansas City Chiefs? We asked more than a dozen chefs and restauranteurs what they would bring to a Super Bowl party and why, and they delivered with a wide range of answers — including some unexpected snacks that will totally wow party guests. Many of the chefs even shared the recipes for their favorite game day foods.

Check out their go-to dishes below:

MORE: What to expect from this year's Super Bowl commercials: 'Lighthearted' ads and a focus on AI

BBQ Wings with Ranch

Scott Calhoun, owner and executive chef of Ember & Ash at 1520 E. Passyunk Ave., is going with a classic for his Super Bowl watch party dish: chicken wings. His favorite wings are his restaurant's BBQ wings with ranch sauce.

"I can't imagine stepping foot into anyone's Super Bowl party in which wings aren't being served," Calhoun said. "These wings, when grilled properly are better than any fried wing out there."

Here's his recipe for wings and ranch:

Wing rub ingredients: • 960 grams of brown sugar

• 80 grams of mustard powder

• 640 grams of smoked paprika

• 80 grams of black pepper

• 32 grams of cayenne

• 32 grams of oregano

• 32 grams of garlic powder

• 32 grams of onion powder Instructions: For every 10 pounds, use 1 cup of rub, 1/4 cup of olive oil and 2 tablespoons of salt. Mix thoroughly, and allow them to marinate for 24 hours. Grill low and slow over charcoal until skin is crisped and charred, being careful to continuously rotate so as to not burn the sugar in the rub. Ranch ingredients: • 250 grams of Duke's mayo

• 100 grams of buttermilk

• 40 grams of lemon juice

• 5 grams of garlic powder

• 5 grams of onion powder

• 3 grams of ground black pepper

• 3 grams of ground dill seed

• 20 grams of fresh dill chopped

• 3 grams of MSG

• 6 gram of salt

Buffalo romanesco with leek green goddess

Wyatt Piazza, the owner and chef at Kiddo — a restaurant that serves "vegetable-forward fare" at 1138 Pine St. — said he would put his own unique spin on typical football party fare by making buffalo romanesco, which is a plant related to broccoli and cauliflower.

"I would bring buffalo romanesco with leek green goddess because it is a delicious take on a classic utilizing fresh, local, and seasonal romanesco," Piazza said. "It's also safe for vegetarians and meat eaters alike. For my recipe I use the deep fryer, but you can also roast the romanesco at 400 degrees if you do not have a fryer."

Here's the recipe:

Ingredients for buffalo romanesco: • 2 heads of romanesco

• 1 cup of hot sauce of your choice (something fermented with smoke and garlic is usually Piazza's go-to)

• 50 grams of butter

• 20 grams of sherry vinegar Instructions: 1. Chop romanesco into small pieces using a knife.

2. If frying, set the fryer to 350 degrees.

3. Using a saute pan, make the buffalo sauce by combining the sherry and hot sauce over medium heat and stirring in the butter. The sauce should be simmering lightly on the edges, but not at a full boil.

4. Once hot, fry the romanesco until golden brown and toss in the sauce, and season with salt and pepper.

5. Serve with a side of Leek green goddess. Leek green goddess ingredients: • 1/2 cup of leek powder

• 1 cup of olive oil

• 2 sprigs of tarragon

• 1 bunch of parsley picked

• 1/2 cup of creme fraiche

• Salt

• Pepper Instructions: 1. Place herbs and oil in a blender and make a puree.

2. Using a food processor, combine the green puree base with the leek powder and salt and pepper.

3. Add the creme fraiche. Be careful not to over whip the creme fraiche.

Ciabatta bread and buffalo chicken dip

There is often a vast array of dips available at a Super Bowl party, and John Farmer, general manager at Levain Bakery — which opened its first Philly location last fall at 1518 Walnut St. — said he's found the perfect dip vessel. He also has a citrusy sweets recommendation.

"Levain's handmade ciabatta bread is my favorite for dipping into a buffalo chicken dip, and our walnut raisin loaf pairs perfectly alongside a cheese board," Farmer said. "And no gathering is complete without dessert. My family loves Levain's lemon cake which is the perfect balance of sweetness and tart."

Green gumbo

Chef Ian Moroney and his wife, Sharon Thompson-Schill, co-founders of the Philly-based Carl dinner parties and cooking classes company, are bringing a New Orleans-themed dish to their Super Bowl potluck to pay homage to the city hosting the big game.

"Traditionally served during lent, this gumbo begins like all gumbos, with a slowly cooked roux and the 'holy trinity' of onion, bell pepper, and celery, but this version gets its green punch from five quarts of greens like spinach, chard, kale, and mustard greens," Thompson-Schill said. "Carl dinners always highlight favorite local purveyors, so (we're) rounding out (our) green gumbo with two pounds of shrimp from Fishtown Seafood and a pound of sausage from South Philly's Heavy Metal Sausage Company. Cheers! And, Go birds!"

Here's the recipe:

Ingredients: • 1 tablespoon of oil

• 1 pound of sausage

• 1/4 cup of oil

• 1/4 cup of flour

• 1 1/2 cup of onions

• 1 cup of chopped bell pepper

• 1 cup of chopped celery

• 3 cloves of chopped garlic

• 8 cups of broth

• 5 quarts of of greens (spinach, chard, kale, mustard greens)

• 2 pounds of shrimp Instructions: 1. Brown sausage in 1 tablespoon of oil. Set aside.

2. Heat 1/4 cup of oil until hot. Stir in flour. Proceed to cook until the roux is chocolate brown.

3. Add finely chopped onion, pepper and celery, and cook for 10 min. Season lightly with salt. Add chopped garlic.

4. Pour broth into the pot. Bring to boil, then add chopped greens. Cook until tender, about 1 hour.

5. Poach shrimp in the gumbo for 2 minutes. Add sausage. Serve over rice.

Provided Image/Neal Santos Chef Kiki Aranita, the founder of Philly-based Hawaiian condiment company Poi Dog Sauces, said she would make Huli Wings (above) if she needed to bring a dish to a Super Bowl viewing party.



Huli wings

Kiki Aranita, the chef and founder of Philly-based Hawaiian condiment company Poi Dog Sauces, said she would make wings slathered in her company's Huli Sauce for game day. The Huli Sauce is available on the Poi Dog website or on Amazon, but people trying to get it before Super Bowl Sunday can head tomore than 50 stores in the Philadelphia region, including Whole Foods Markets, Riverwards Produce in Fishtown and Herman's Coffee in South Philly to grab a bottle.

Here's the recipe for Huli Wings from Aranita:

Ingredients: • 2 pounds of chicken wings

• 1/4 cup of Poi Dog Huli Sauce (more, if desired by taste)

• 1 bunch of scallions, chopped (optional)

• Salt To prepare the wings in deep oil: • Preheat oil to 350 degrees

• Gently lower uncooked wings into hot oil, keep them from resting at the bottom of the pot by carefully moving them with a slotted spoon

• Fry until deeply golden brown and visibly crispy, approximately 10 minutes. Remove from oil with a slotted spoon and place on a rack, colander, or towel lined bowl to drain.

• Toss wings in a bowl with scallions, pinch of salt and Poi Dog Huli, add more salt or sauce to taste. To prepare in an air fryer or oven: • Preheat air fryer or oven to 375 degrees.

• Toss the wings in a very light coat of oil.

• Arrange wings on a tray and cook until deeply golden brown and visibly crispy, approximately 10 minutes.

• Toss wings in a bowl with scallions, pinch of salt and Poi Dog Huli, add more salt or sauce to taste.

Lobster rolls

Bryan Szeliga, owner of the Fishtown Seafood shop at 339 Belgrade St., suggested wowing your fellow Super Bowl revelers with some lobster rolls.

"I'll be bringing lobster rolls to my Super Bowl party," Szeliga said. "For the perfect lobster roll at home, use about 3 ounces of cooked claw and knuckle meat per roll. For a warm butter lobster roll, gently heat the lobster in a flavorful compound butter. If you prefer a classic chilled roll, mix the lobster with mayonnaise and a spice blend like Side Hustle Salt, which combines salt, dill, pepper, onion, and other spices. For the bun, we recommend Orwashers' Lobster Tavern Roll, but a toasted hot dog bun works in a pinch. Enjoy and Go Birds!"

Mike Prince/Peter Breslow Consulting & Public Relations Chef Yehuda Sichel, who owns Huda restaurant at 32 S. 18th St., would bring Monkey Bread (above) to a Super Bowl party.



Monkey bread

Yehuda Sichel, chef and owner of Huda restaurant at 32 S. 18th St., is hoping to stand out at the Super Bowl gathering with something sweet.

"When it comes to a Super Bowl party, I think bringing a dessert is always a great move," Sichel said. "There’s usually plenty of wings, dips, and chips, but a good dessert rounds out the spread and keeps everyone happy. My go-to? Monkey bread. It's easy to make, fun to eat, and always a crowd-pleaser. If you don't wanna make it, we are offering it at Huda in our Super Bowl menu."

Here's Sichel's recipe for an "easy" Monkey Bread:

Ingredients: • 2 cans (16.3 ounces each) of refrigerated biscuit dough (such as Pillsbury Grands)

• 1 cup of granulated sugar

• 2 teaspoons of cinnamon

• 1 cup of unsalted butter, melted

• 3/4 cup of brown sugar

• 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract Instructions: 1. Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Grease a bundt pan with butter or nonstick spray.

2. Prepare the dough by cutting each biscuit into quarters.

3. In a large zip-top bag, combine the granulated sugar and cinnamon. Add the biscuit pieces, seal the bag, and shake to coat evenly.

4. Layer the dough by arranging the coated biscuit pieces in the greased bundt pan.

5. Make the caramel sauce: In a saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat. Stir in the brown sugar and vanilla extract until smooth.

6. Pour the butter-brown sugar mixture evenly over the biscuit pieces. Bake for 35-40 minutes or until golden brown and cooked through.

7. Let it cool for 5-10 minutes, then carefully invert the bundt pan onto a plate. Serve warm.

Oysters Rockefeller

Shelby Farni, chef and founder of The Cooking Studio — which offers cooking classes in Philadelphia and Telford — is originally from Chiefs territory but is looking to endear herself to Birds fans at her Super Bowl party with a seafood dish.

"As a Kansas City native living in Philly during Super Bowl season, I know I'm playing defense," Farni said. "So, to avoid getting booed out of the party by my friends, I'm bringing the ultimate distraction to the party: Oysters Rockefeller. Why? Because they're buttery, briny, bougie and green. Go Birds. I grabbed fresh oysters from Fishtown Seafood and am turning them into a crispy, garlicky masterpiece that screams, 'Philly forever!' (Please don't check my birth certificate)."

Here's her Oysters Rockefeller recipe:

Ingredients: • 12 fresh oysters

• 4 tablespoons of butter

• 2 cloves of garlic, minced

• 2 cups of fresh spinach, chopped

• 1/4 cup of breadcrumbs

• 1/4 cup of grated Parmesan cheese

• 1 tablespoon of Pernod, sambuca or white wine (optional, but fancy)

• Lemon wedges Instructions: 1. Preheat your oven to 450 degrees.

2. Shuck the oysters (or bribe someone to do it) and arrange them on a baking sheet lined with rock salt. (Aluminum foil crumbled up works well here.)

3. Melt butter in a pan, sauté garlic and spinach until wilted. Stir in breadcrumbs, Parmesan and a splash of Pernod.

4. Spoon the buttery, garlicky goodness onto each oyster.

5. Bake for 10-12 minutes, until golden and bubbling.

6. Serve with lemon wedges and don't remind your friends you're really a KC native.

Pastelillos

Francesca Galarus, co-owner of Mural City Cellars wine bar at 1831 Frankford Ave., would bring a selection of wine, of course. She also said she'd bring pastellilos, which are fried, crescent-shaped turnovers stuffed with meat, cheese or other fillings. She has a local favorite spot to pick up the pastelillos.

"I'm going to leave it to the experts and bring a bunch of pastelillos from our neighbor Amy's Pastelillos in Fishtown," Galarus said. "They're the perfect handheld snack — so your other hand can hold your drink! She makes so many delicious options. Don't sleep on the soy chorizo and if you ask really nicely, she might also make you some mango salad, the perfect accompaniment (and my fave)! And of course I can't forget the wine. I'm bringing our Philly Special Box which has a bottle of red, white and rosé!"

Philly cheesesteaks

Jesse Amoroso, president and chief operating officer of Amoroso's Baking Company — known for its hearth-baked bread and rolls found in sandwiches served across the region — would bring a Philly staple to cheer on the Birds.

"To celebrate the Eagles Super Bowl run, I would bring the ultimate Philly Cheesesteaks for the whole crew to enjoy," Amoroso said. "My take on a cheesesteak is always sliced ribeye, chopped yellow onions (medium chop, not too small or too large), whole cherry peppers and Cooper Sharp or Provolone cheese. Always served on an Amoroso's roll. A Philly staple for game day!"

Queso

Jeff Newman, founder of Hi-Lo Taco Co. at 1109 Walnut St., said he'd bring a sack of oysters from Fishtown Seafood with a baguette and "nice butter," and spend time shucking the oysters and convincing other partygoers to try them.

"I'd also bring Queso, because chips and queso is a must at any Super Bowl party and I spent nearly 2 years developing the Good Queso for Hi-Lo Taco Co.," Newman said. "It has the craveable texture of traditional queso but is not made with processed cheese. At Hi-Lo we use all PA dairy and cheese but that's not necessary at home. Mild cheddar and Colby or jack is best. The recipe uses sodium citrate, which is pretty easy to find online and is crucial to attain the proper queso texture. If you can't get sodium citrate, substitute half of the cheese called for in the recipe with Velveeta."

Here's Newman's queso recipe, which yields 2 quarts:

Ingredients: • 1/4 cup canola oil

• 1 white onion, diced into 1/4-inch pieces

• 2 Poblano peppers, deseeded and diced into 1/4-inch pieces

• 1 Jalapeño pepper, deseeded and diced into 1/4-inch pieces

• 1/2 tablespoon of Valentina Hot Sauce (or other hot sauce)

• 3/4 teaspoon of kosher salt

• 3/4 teaspoon of onion powder

• 1/2 teaspoon of sweet paprika

• 1 teaspoon of garlic powder

• 3/4 teaspoon of ground cumin

• 1/4 teaspoon of cayenne

• 1 quart of half & half

• 3/4 cup of warm water

• 2 tablespoons of sodium citrate

• 2 pounds of cheddar cheese (mild, cut into 1-inch chunks)

• 3/4 pounds of Colby Jack cheese (cut into 1-inch chunks)

• 3 tablespoons of cold tap water

• 3 tablespoons of corn starch Instructions: 1. Dice onion, poblano pepper, and jalapeño.

2. In a 4-quart sauce pot over medium heat, add canola oil and heat for 20-30 seconds. Once hot, add diced onion, diced poblano and diced jalapeño. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 3-4 minutes until softened and slightly translucent. Do not brown the vegetables.

3. Add all seasonings (hot sauce, salt, onion powder, paprika, garlic powder, cumin, cayenne) to vegetables and cook for 1 minute.

4. Add half & half, warm water, and sodium citrate. Adjust to medium-low heat and heat for 5 minutes until steaming and hot, but not simmering. Stir occasionally to prevent scorching the liquid on the bottom of the pot.

5. Adjust heat to low heat. Add the cheddar and Colby Jack cheeses. Let the cheese steep in the hot liquid. After 5 minutes, stir with a heavy whisk to break up the cheese. If the cheese is not yet fully melted, continue warming on low heat until the cheese is completely melted and dissolved into the liquid.

6. In a small bowl, combine corn starch and tap water. Stir mixture smooth to make a corn starch "slurry."

7. On low heat, and while whisking the queso, slowly stream in the "slurry." Continue cooking on low heat for an additional 5-10 minutes until thickened.

8. Adjust with water or more "slurry" to reach desired consistency. Note that the Queso will be thick when cool and thinner when hot.

Spinach and artichoke dip

Taylor Weldon, culinary director at P.J. Clarke's at 601 Walnut St., said one of his favorite recipes for a football watch party is spinach and artichoke dip with pico de gallo and tortilla chips.

"This has been a staple at every Super Bowl party I attend for years," Weldon said. "It's a quick recipe, packs a ton of flavor, and always a crowd favorite. Be sure to purchase a good Parmigiano Reggiano aged 24-36 months. Find local freshly made tortilla chips to take your dish to another level! I always use a good yellow corn tortilla chip."

Here's the recipe, which serves 6-8 people:

Spinach and artichoke dip ingredients: • 1 Spanish onion (small, diced)

• 2 cloves of garlic (minced)

• 1/4 pound of unsalted butter

• 1/4 cup of flour

• 2 cups of heavy cream

• 2 cups of milk

• 1 tablespoon of Minor's chicken base

• 3/4 cup Parmigiano Reggiano (grated)

• 1 tablespoon of Tabasco hot sauce

• 1 cup of sour cream

• Salt and Pepper (to taste)

• 2 pounds of frozen chopped spinach (thawed)

• 14 -ounce can of artichoke hearts (drain and rough chop) Instructions: 1. In a medium saucepan, sweat onion in butter over medium heat until translucent for 3-4 minutes. Add garlic, cook for another minute.

2. Add flour and form a roux. Cook until a blonde roux is achieved. Use a rubber spatula to ensure the roux does not stick.

3. Add heavy cream and milk, one cup at a time, whisking constantly. Allow mixture to thicken with each added cup. Bring to a simmer, whisk in Minor's chicken base.

4. Add Parmigiano Reggiano, and whisk until incorporated. Once sauce thickens, remove from heat. Add sour cream and Tabasco. Season with salt and pepper. Allow to cool in a Pyrex or similar baking dish.

5. While cream sauce is cooling, thaw frozen spinach. With a kitchen towel or cheese cloth, squeeze spinach and remove all water. Spinach should be completely dry and easily broken up.

6. Fold in spinach and chopped artichoke hearts to the cream mixture.

7. To serve, heat up in a saucepan over medium low heat. Serve with pico de gallon, sour cream, and fresh corn tortilla chips. Pico de gallo ingredients: • 2 pounds of vine ripened tomatoes (small and diced)

• 1 jalapeño pepper, seeds removed (minced)

• 1 medium onion (small, diced)

• 1 bunch of cilantro (chiffonade)

• 2 limes (zested and juiced)

• Salt and pepper (to taste) Method: Mix in a small mixing bowl. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Texas Twinkie

Greg Herman, the chef and owner of Sophie's BBQ at 1901 Darby Road in Havertown, said his "go-to favorite" for Super Bowl parties is the Texas Twinkie, which is a "fun, smoked take on the jalapeño popper and is a major crowd pleaser." It's made by stuffing jalapeños with smoked brisket and cream cheese, then wrapping them in bacon and baking or smoking them.

"As a chef, we love to feed people, and there's no greater feeling than feeding the people closest to you," Herman said. "But make no mistake, if your friends and family are like mine, the expectations for the chef at the party are high. There's nothing my buddies would love more than to see the other guests at the party eat more of what they brought so they can brag that they out did the pro. Joking aside, the best dishes to bring to a party keep it simple, approachable for everyone, and done right. Because it's the big game, take the day off from worrying about the calories. Fat and sugar equal flavor so don't be afraid to throw on that extra cup of cheese on your mac or cream cheese in your favorite dip."

Here's Herman's recipe for Texas Twinkies:

Ingredients: • 20 medium jalapeño peppers

• 1 1/4 cups of cream cheese, softened

• 2 pounds of cooked chopped brisket, or your choice of prepared protein

• 20 slices of thick-cut bacon

• 1 cup of shredded, white cheddar cheese

• Salt and pepper (to taste)

• 1 bottle of your favorite BBQ Sauce Instructions: 1. Set smoker to 225 degrees, or if baking in an oven, set it to 350 degrees.

2. With a pairing knife, make a cut down the middle of each jalapeño starting at the stem and finishing at the bottom. Make a second cut at the top of the stem across the jalapeño, making a "T," while leaving the top of jalapeño attached.

3. Spread 1 tablespoon of cream cheese inside each pepper, then stuff with approximately 2 tablespoons of brisket, and top each jalapeño with a pinch of white cheddar.

4. Wrap each pepper in a slice of bacon. (If you have trouble wrapping peppers in bacon, insert a wet, wooden toothpick to ensure minimal leakage during the cooking process)

5. If smoking, place directly on the smoker and cook for 45 mins to 1 hour. When bacon becomes close to fully cooked, brush with BBQ sauce and return to smoker to finish.

6. If baking, place on a greased sheet tray and cook in the oven for 30 mins. Brush with BBQ sauce and return to oven for 5 mins until finished.

7. Serve with your favorite dipping sauce and enjoy!

Tiramisu

Noelle Blizzard, founder and owner of New June bakery at 2623 W. Girard Ave., hopes to make her own version of a dessert found at another Philly eatery, Irwin's (800 Mifflin St.).

"This year I'm bringing something lighter and something sweet," Blizzard said. "I'm typically always on salad or dessert duty in my family. For sweet, I'm on a mission to recreate the tiramisu at Irwin's. It's frangipane cake based (in place of sponge or ladyfingers), and I'm going to make it with pistachios so it's a little bit green and on theme, with a really fabulous boozy espresso soak and thick mascarpone cream (it will take some restraint to not dye it green as well LOL)."

Blizzard also has a watch party-ready appetizer in mind.

"For salad, I'm doing apple and Gouda: fluffy, leafy greens and radicchio, truffle Gouda, granola, slices of pear and apple, tons of fresh herbs, like chives, and scallion, and thinly sliced shallots," she said. "It has a really simple mustard, garlic and lemon vinaigrette."

'Treehug' cheese dip

For his Super Bowl party, Yoav Perry, the founder of Perrystead Dairy at 1639 N. Hancock St., is going to be bringing a baked cheese wheel to be used as a dip. He prefers the Treehug from Perrystead Dairy because it's baked with a little wine and is perfect for dipping romanesco or broccoli.

"Aside from bringing an entire board of cheese, charcuterie, preserves, and crackers for people to casually munch on, I love bringing our Treehug and baking it as a fun take on queso dip," Perry said. "Treehug is a winter-only cheese, designed to be baked into an ooey-gooey dip in minutes, and every piece includes baking instructions. ... It's made right here in Philly with local Lancaster milk and a winner of two major world cheese awards."

Here's the recipe he suggests:

"Just cup it in a ramekin or wrap it in aluminum foil, cut off the top rind, and bake for 15 minutes. Stir and start dipping your chips. Hot sauce or wine? Optional! The cheese is encased in spruce bark, which holds it in place while baking."

Turkey goddess hoagies

Christina McKeough, executive chef at High Street Restaurant & Bar, at 101 S. 9th St., said she'd bring some of the "Turkey goddess hoagies" that they make at her restaurant. They're at least somewhat able to be recreated at home, she said.

"We make these at High Street daily, but I never grow tired of them," McKeough said. "Our chewy sesame seeded hoagie rolls are covered in herby green goddess and pickled B + G pepper aioli, layered with Green Meadow Farm smoked turkey breast, sliced Jersey tomatoes and spicy local greens tossed in oregano vinaigrette. Although you can try to replicate it at home, it truly is the High Street hoagie roll and local turkey that make the sandwich extraordinary. You can, however, recreate our classic green goddess recipe."

The green goddess recipe is below:

Ingredients: • 1 avocado

• 8 ounces of plain Greek yogurt

• 1/2 bunch of mint

• 1/2 bunch of basil

• 1/2 bunch of chives

• 1/2 bunch of parsley

• 1 tablespoon of lemon juice

• Salt to taste Instructions: Blend everything in blender, season to taste. Store refrigerated in an airtight container.

Veggie Pizza

Kelsey Bush, the chef-owner of Bloomsday restaurant and wine bar at 414 S. 2nd St., said she'd bring a particular pizza that reminds her of family and also brings an oft-unrepresented food group to the Super Bowl party spread.

"Every Super Bowl I have to make my aunt's Veggie Pizza," Bush said. "It's really simple, you just roll out a package of Pillsbury croissant dough (yep, the one in the can!) into one big square and bake it until it's browned & crispy. Let it cool a little and then spread softened (preferably Philadelphia brand) veggie cream cheese over the top. Then layer sliced raw veggies over the top, cut into wedges and dig in! It's delicious and a great way to sneak some veggies in between all of the chicken wings and seven-layer dips. GO BIRDS!"

Provided Image/Food Shelter PR Chef Brendan Mullan, of Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant, said he'd make and bring Voodoo Chicken Pizza (above) for a Super Bowl party.



Voodoo chicken pizza

Brendan Mullan, corporate executive chef at Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant — which has locations throughout the Philadelphia region — said he would bring voodoo chicken pizza.

"I would bring our Voodoo Chicken Pizza because one of the ingredients is a bird, everyone loves it so it's a signature menu item and everyone expects me to always bring something to the potluck table with craft beer in it, on it or with it because of where I work," Mullan said. "The Vienna Red Lager is a key ingredient. That beer is a great food beer for us because it has a little bit of breadiness and maltiness, so we use it to braise pork and barbecue sauce. And while we make our pizza dough in-house, if people just wanted to simplify it or make it in their own home, they could purchase frozen pizza boules from the supermarket."

Check out the voodoo chicken pizza recipe:

Ingredients for pizza (serves 4-6 people): • 1 pound of pizza dough at room temp

• Flour for rolling the dough

• 2 teaspoons of olive oil

• 1/2 cup of Vienna Red Lager BBQ Sauce

• 1 cup of shredded mozzarella

• 1/2 cup of smoked Gouda

• 1/2 cup of grilled or roasted chicken thighs, diced

• 1/4 cup of thinly sliced onions

• 1/4 cup of diced green peppers

• 3 strips of cooked bacon

• 1 teaspoon of chopped chives for garnish Ingredients for Vienna Red Lager BBQ Sauce: • 1 1/2 cup of ketchup

• 1/4 cup of apple cider vinegar

• 1/2 cup of Iron Hill Vienna Red Lager

• 3/4 cup of brown sugar

• 1 tablespoon of Cajun Spice

• 1 teaspoon of garlic powder

• 1 teaspoon of onion powder

• 1 teaspoon of smoked paprika

• 1 tablespoon of Dijon mustard Instructions: 1. In a medium saucepan, combine the ketchup, vinegar, beer, brown sugar, Cajun spice, garlic powder, onion powder and smoked paprika.

2. Bring to a simmer over medium heat, then reduce the heat to low and simmer, stirring often, for 20 minutes, or until thickened. Store in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.

3. Arrange a rack in the bottom third of the oven, place a heavy baking sheet upside down on the rack, and heat to 450 degrees.

4. Divide the pizza dough into two pieces. Dust a 12-inch piece of parchment paper with flour, place a piece of dough on it and stretch or roll into a thin, 10-inch round. If the dough is sticky, dust it with a little bit more flour.

5. Carefully remove the preheated baking sheet from the oven and use the parchment paper to slide the dough directly onto the back of the baking sheet. Brush the dough with half of the olive oil, then spread half of the BBQ sauce into a thin layer onto the dough, leaving a 1/2-inch border. Sprinkle with half of the mozzarella and smoked Gouda cheese. Scatter half of the chicken, bacon, peppers, and onions over the cheese.

6. Bake until the edges are golden-brown and crisp, 10 to 12 minutes. Garnish with the chives and cool for 2 minutes before slicing and serving. Repeat with the remaining dough and toppings. Oh – and of COURSE lots of Vienna Red Lager beer to drink, GO BIRDS!

'Wake Up Everybody' Pizza

The team behind Down North Pizza, located at 2804 W. Lehigh Ave., said they'd bring a particularly Philly themed pizza to root for the Eagles.

"Down North Pizza is bringing a game-day winner to the Super Bowl party: the 'Wake Up Everybody,' a tribute to Philly’s own Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes," the Down North Pizza team said in a statement. "This cheesesteak-inspired pie is built on our signature Detroit-style crust, topped with charred ribeye, gooey cheese, yellow onions, jalapeños and a creamy Eagles-green sauce packed with chilies and cilantro for the perfect balance of heat, sweetness and herbaceousness. It's a bold, Philly-proud dish that's guaranteed to be a crowd favorite — because what's a Super Bowl party without pizza and what's Philly without great cheesesteak?"