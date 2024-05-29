Kylie Kelce confronted at shore by belligerent woman upset she couldn't get a photo

Jason and Kylie Kelce were on a date night in Margate during Memorial Day weekend when they were confronted by a woman who was upset that the retired Philadelphia Eagles player and his wife declined to pose for a photo.

A short video clip of the encounter shows the woman yelling at Kylie Kelce, as they stood face to face before a fourth person intervenes. Jason Kelce is shown nearby standing in the parking lot.

The incident started Saturday evening in the parking lot of Steve & Cookies restaurant in Margate, according to PhillyChitChat's HughE Dillon. The Kelces had been in Jason's Tesla Cybertruck in the restaurant's parking lot when the stranger approached them.

Dillon wrote the woman had banged on Kelce's truck to get his attention; he claimed there is video of this portion of the encounter, too, but he had not seen it. When the couple got out of their car, Jason told her it wasn't a good time for a photo.

The woman became belligerent when she was told this, which led to the clip shared first by the Word to the Wise podcast's Instagram showing the unidentified woman shouting at Kylie, who firmly shut her down.

"I don't give a f*** who you are," the woman said. "You will never be allowed in this town again."

Kylie replied that she could, "smell the alcohol on your breath. You're embarrassing yourself."

As the details and video spread online Tuesday, Atlantic County Commissioner Amy Gatto went on Instagram to reassure the Kelces they'll always be welcome in Margate and elsewhere at the shore.

"Kylie and Jason Kelce — on behalf of the rest of us in Atlantic County, please know you are welcome in any of our 23 municipalities at any time!" Gatto's post reads. "We would be lucky and grateful to have you! Go Birds."

Margate Mayor Michael Collins apologized to the couple and said he'd pay for them to have another night out.

"As a father of two young children, I know as well as anyone the importance of a date night with your wife and would like to offer a redo date night with dinner on me," Collins wrote on Facebook.

The Kelces own a home in Sea Isle City and are known to be friendly fans who recognize them in public. Dillon blogged that Jason had been posing with kids on the beach earlier that day. On TikTok, another person posted that she saw Kylie during a morning walk but chose not to interrupt her.

"When you're on your morning walk in (Sea Isle City) and also see Kylie Kelce on her morning walk but too scared to say hi because you both know this is your only time of peace and don't want to ruin it for her," the Tiktokker captioned her video.

Kylie commented on he post, "Oh hello! Not me keeping my eyes peeled for you now."

Kylie played field hockey at Cabrini University in Radnor, where she gave the closing school's final commencement speech earlier this month.