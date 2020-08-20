New Jersey diner repeatedly violates state's indoor dining prohibition

A New Jersey diner, cited multiple times for serving customers meals indoors in violation of the state coronavirus restrictions, will be allowed to stay open to serve takeout and meals to people seated at its outdoor tables, officials said.

Lakeside Diner, in Lacey, Ocean County, has been cited at least eight times since total since June by the New Jersey Department of Health and the state police, NJ.com reported Thursday.

The owner of Lakeside Diner Brian Brindisi told the Asbury Park Press that some of the citations have included $1,000 fines.

Currently, New Jersey has restrictions on businesses to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 that only allow restaurants to serve food to-go and to diners seated at tables outside restaurants. If the diner continues to violate New Jersey's emergency order, authorities could lock the owner out of the restaurant according to court filings with the Mercer County Superior Court, NJ.com reported.

State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan then said in press briefings on Monday and Wednesday that the diner was cited additional times for refusing to stop indoor dining.

"Lakeside Diner in Lacey Township was cited once again, and I know the Ocean County authorities are continuing to work with the courts to enforce that order," Callahan said Wednesday.