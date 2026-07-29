Lambertville Sunflower Festival brings thousands of blooms, live music and food trucks to NJ farm

Thousands of sunflowers will bloom at Bellemont Farm when the Lambertville Sunflower Festival returns Aug. 15 through Sept. 13.

The event includes cut-your-own sunflowers, live music, food trucks, local vendors, a beer garden and family activities on weekends. Visitors can also walk through the sunflower fields throughout the event. Bellemont Farm is located at 22 Valley Road in Lambertville, about 45 miles northeast of Philadelphia and a short drive from New Hope.

Weekend attractions include artisan vendors, a children's play area, a petting zoo and pony rides. Weekday visitors can still explore the sunflower fields, pick flowers and use the play area, though live entertainment, vendors and food trucks are offered only on festival weekends.

The festival runs Saturdays and Sundays, plus Labor Day, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The farm is open weekdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Advance tickets are recommended and are available online.

Aug. 15 - Sept. 13, 2026

Bellemont Farm

22 Valley Rd.

Lambertville, NJ 08530

Advance tickets recommended

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