Fatal Lancaster police shooting sparks overnight protests

A Lancaster police officer fatally shot a 27-year-old man armed with a knife Sunday afternoon, prompting hundreds of people to protest in the city's streets. Some of the demonstrations turned violent.

Police deployed pepper spray early Monday morning on a group of protesters who had blocked an access ramp at the downtown police station.

Protesters threw bricks through the front of the police station and into a nearby post office, police said. They also threw bottles, rocks, bricks and other projectiles at officers attempting to disperse protesters from the access ramp.

The demonstrations came in response to the fatal shooting of Ricardo Munoz earlier in the day.

Police responded to a reported domestic disturbance on the 300 block of Laurel Street at 4:13 p.m. The 911 caller said her brother was becoming aggressive toward his mother and attempting to break into her home, police said.

The first officer arrived at the residence at 4:24 p.m. and made contact with a family member. Munoz then exited the front door and began chasing the officer, who fired several shots, striking Munoz.

Footage from the officer's body camera shows Munoz holding a knife in his right hand above his head and charging at the officer, the Lancaster District Attorney's Office said. It also shows the officer firing his gun and Munoz falling to the ground.

Footage from the incident can be seen below. Please note that it contains graphic images.

The D.A.'s Office is investigating the incident to determine whether the officer's use of force was justified. The officer has been placed on leave.