Lansdowne Farmers Market returns for its 19th season in May

The Lansdowne Farmers Market will return this spring for its 19th season, bringing local farmers, food vendors and artisans back to the borough’s downtown each weekend.

The outdoor market opens Saturday, May 2 and runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Veterans Landing on Lansdowne Ave. It continues every Saturday through October.

Visitors can shop for fresh produce, baked goods, prepared foods and handmade products from regional vendors. The market also features live music, rotating community partners and activities for kids.

Several themed market days are planned throughout the season. Highlights include a public art day in May, a Pride celebration in June, a blues-themed market in August and a Halloween event in October.

The market was recently named the No. 1 farmers market in Pennsylvania by the American Farmland Trust.

Additional seasonal events include a harvest market in November and a holiday market in December.

Every Saturday (May 2 though October)

Veterans Landing

30 N. Lansdowne Ave.

Lansdowne, PA 19050