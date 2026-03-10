More Events:

March 10, 2026

Lansdowne Farmers Market returns for its 19th season in May

Recently named Pennsylvania’s top farmers market by the American Farmland Trust, the Lansdowne event features fresh local food, artisan vendors, live music and family-friendly programming.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Farmers Markets Food
Lansdowne Farmers Market Provided Courtesy/Lansdowne Farmers Market

Shoppers browse vendors and fresh food at the Lansdowne Farmers Market in Delaware County.

The Lansdowne Farmers Market will return this spring for its 19th season, bringing local farmers, food vendors and artisans back to the borough’s downtown each weekend.

The outdoor market opens Saturday, May 2 and runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Veterans Landing on Lansdowne Ave. It continues every Saturday through October.

Visitors can shop for fresh produce, baked goods, prepared foods and handmade products from regional vendors. The market also features live music, rotating community partners and activities for kids.

Several themed market days are planned throughout the season. Highlights include a public art day in May, a Pride celebration in June, a blues-themed market in August and a Halloween event in October.

The market was recently named the No. 1 farmers market in Pennsylvania by the American Farmland Trust.

Additional seasonal events include a harvest market in November and a holiday market in December.

Lansdowne Farmers Market

Every Saturday (May 2 though October)
Veterans Landing
30 N. Lansdowne Ave.
Lansdowne, PA 19050

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff. 

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Farmers Markets Food Lansdowne Family-Friendly

