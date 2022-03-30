Three-alarm fire destroys Levittown Lanes bowling alley in Bucks County

March 30, 2022
A three-alarm fire engulfed a Levittown bowling alley early Wednesday morning, burning down the venue's roof and nearly the entire structure.
The fire broke out at Levittown Lanes around 5 a.m. and reached three alarms by 6:20 a.m. when the building's roof had already collapsed, 6ABC reported. Only the front perimeter of the bowling alley seemed to still be standing.
The blaze appeared to start in a shed before moving to the bowling alley, according to NBC10. A nearby pickup truck had also caught on fire.
BREAKING UPDATE: Levittown Lanes bowling alley fire has spread from one end to the other on the large building along New Falls Road @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/trA5w7hwrS— Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) March 30, 2022
BREAKING NEWS... Massive FIRE happening now at Levittown Lanes Bowling in Bucks County.— Bill Henley (@BillHenleyUSA) March 30, 2022
We are LIVE with @SkyForce10 over the scene. @NBCPhiladelphia @Telemundo62 @KYWNewsradio @SheilaWatko @ErinColemanTV @FrancesWangTV @miguelmarquez pic.twitter.com/QcFWjN2MmU
Volunteers from Surrounding areas are operating at a multi alarm fire at Levittown Lanes Bowling Center. Please avoid this area.Posted by The Official Croydon Fire Company, Station 11 on Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Thick smoke and flames could be seen coming out of the building as far away as parts of I-95 in Bucks County and Northeast Philadelphia.
Headed to the Levittown Bowling Alley fire.— Miguel Martinez-Valle (@MiguelMValle) March 30, 2022
You can see thick black smoke from as far back as the Academy road exit in Philly.
Took this picture right around Bristol. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/0AfANurmSE
Fire officials said that the blaze was threatening neighboring properties and homes. Firefighters were still on the scene Wednesday morning working to put out the flames.
A loss for the Levittown community, firefighters are working to extinguish the 3-alarm fire here at Levittown Lanes. @6abc— Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) March 30, 2022
Thick smoke is billowing out of the building, officials say the fire is threatening neighboring properties. pic.twitter.com/PJ2i3Fke1G
The fire forced several road closures in the surrounding area. Pennsbury School District had to reroute school buses and issued an alert regarding transportation delays due to the flames.
There were no reports of injuries.
Levittown Lanes, at 8815 New Falls Rd., was the town's first bowling alley, according to the Bucks County Courier Times. The venue featured 18 lanes, a bar and pizza shop, live music, leagues and birthday parties.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.
