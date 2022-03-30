More News:

March 30, 2022

Three-alarm fire destroys Levittown Lanes bowling alley in Bucks County

The flames broke out on Wednesday around 5 a.m. after appearing to start in a nearby shed

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Fires
Levittown Lanes fire Bucks County Source/Nottingham Fire Department

A three-alarm fire engulfed Levittown Lanes bowling alley in Bucks County on early Wednesday morning, collapsing the building's roof and destroying nearly the entire structure.

A three-alarm fire engulfed a Levittown bowling alley early Wednesday morning, burning down the venue's roof and nearly the entire structure. 

The fire broke out at Levittown Lanes around 5 a.m. and reached three alarms by 6:20 a.m. when the building's roof had already collapsed, 6ABC reported. Only the front perimeter of the bowling alley seemed to still be standing.

MORE: Man charged with homicide in alleged DUI crash that killed three-year-old in Brewerytown

The blaze appeared to start in a shed before moving to the bowling alley, according to NBC10. A nearby pickup truck had also caught on fire.

Volunteers from Surrounding areas are operating at a multi alarm fire at Levittown Lanes Bowling Center. Please avoid this area.

Posted by The Official Croydon Fire Company, Station 11 on Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Thick smoke and flames could be seen coming out of the building as far away as parts of I-95 in Bucks County and Northeast Philadelphia.

Fire officials said that the blaze was threatening neighboring properties and homes. Firefighters were still on the scene Wednesday morning working to put out the flames.

The fire forced several road closures in the surrounding area. Pennsbury School District had to reroute school buses and issued an alert regarding transportation delays due to the flames.

There were no reports of injuries.

Levittown Lanes, at 8815 New Falls Rd., was the town's first bowling alley, according to the Bucks County Courier Times. The venue featured 18 lanes, a bar and pizza shop, live music, leagues and birthday parties.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Fires Philadelphia Levittown Bowling Flames Firefighters Fire Bucks County

Videos

Featured

Limited - Plasma Services Group

Plasma Services Group is looking for people actively taking Coumadin
Limited - Brooklyn Bowl Parties

5 reasons your next party needs to be at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Flyers

Flyers shift to what's next after unsurprising trade deadline
65_Justin_Braun_FlyersvsKnights_KateFrese.jpg

Sponsored

How & where to bet for the NCAA tourney
betting.us-pa-betting-sites

Government

Pennsylvania bill would ban transgender athletes from playing women's sports, but Gov. Wolf vows to veto it
PA Transgender Sports Ban

Prevention

FDA authorizes second COVID-19 booster shots for older adults
Second COVID-19 booster

Food & Drink

Celebrate National Beer Day at The Bourse with a yoga class and happy hour
Bourse Food Hall Friday Movies

Music

Jazmine Sullivan, Questlove among several 2022 Grammy Award nominees with ties to Philly
2022 Grammy Awards nominees

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved