Three-alarm fire destroys Levittown Lanes bowling alley in Bucks County

A three-alarm fire engulfed a Levittown bowling alley early Wednesday morning, burning down the venue's roof and nearly the entire structure.

The fire broke out at Levittown Lanes around 5 a.m. and reached three alarms by 6:20 a.m. when the building's roof had already collapsed, 6ABC reported. Only the front perimeter of the bowling alley seemed to still be standing.

The blaze appeared to start in a shed before moving to the bowling alley, according to NBC10. A nearby pickup truck had also caught on fire.

Volunteers from Surrounding areas are operating at a multi alarm fire at Levittown Lanes Bowling Center. Please avoid this area. Posted by The Official Croydon Fire Company, Station 11 on Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Thick smoke and flames could be seen coming out of the building as far away as parts of I-95 in Bucks County and Northeast Philadelphia.

Fire officials said that the blaze was threatening neighboring properties and homes. Firefighters were still on the scene Wednesday morning working to put out the flames.

The fire forced several road closures in the surrounding area. Pennsbury School District had to reroute school buses and issued an alert regarding transportation delays due to the flames.

There were no reports of injuries.

Levittown Lanes, at 8815 New Falls Rd., was the town's first bowling alley, according to the Bucks County Courier Times. The venue featured 18 lanes, a bar and pizza shop, live music, leagues and birthday parties.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.