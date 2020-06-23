More News:

June 23, 2020

Authorities launch search for Amish teen missing from Lancaster County

Linda Stoltzfoos, 18, was last seen after a church service on June 21

By Michael Tanenbaum
Linda Stoltzfoos missing Pennsylvania State Police/Facebook

Linda Stoltz, an 18-year-old Amish woman, went missing on June 21, 2020. She was last seen on a farm in Upper Leacoock Township in Lancaster County after attending a church service. Pennsylvania State Police are seeking help to locate Stoltzfoos.

Pennsylvania State Police and other law enforcement agencies are searching for an 18-year-old woman who went missing in Lancaster County on Sunday afternoon.

Linda Stoltzfoos was last seen in the Bird in Hand section of Upper Leacock Township after attending a church service at a farm on Stumptown Road. She was wearing a tan dress, white apron and white cape. She never returned to her home on Beechdale Road.

East Lampeter Township police told WGAL that Stoltzfoos did not leave a note and did not indicate to anyone that she was planning to make a trip.

Pennsylvania State Police believe Stoltzfoos may be at special risk of harm or injury. Her disappearance is being treated as a missing persons case.

LANCASTER COUNTY: Missing Endangered Person Advisory. The East Lampeter Township Police Department is searching for...

Posted by PA State Police on Monday, June 22, 2020

An independent group in Lancaster County has been conducting searches for Stoltzfoos over the past few days and providing updates on Facebook

Stoltzfoos is described as 5-foot-10, 125 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Stolzfoos' disappearance is asked to call 911 or contact the East Lampeter Township Police Department at (717) 291-4676. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Watch.

Michael Tanenbaum
