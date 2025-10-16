More Culture:

October 16, 2025

'Abbott Elementary' star Lisa Ann Walter's first comedy special is coming to Hulu next year

The hourlong program was filmed during the comedian's stand-up shows at Helium Comedy Club in July.

By Molly McVety
Lisa Ann Walter of 'Abbott Elementary' has signed a deal with Hulu to air her debut stand-up comedy special in 2026.

"Abbott Elementary" star Lisa Ann Walter's first comedy special is coming to Hulu next year, and it was recorded during her three stand-up shows at Center City's Helium Comedy Club last summer.

Walter, who has toured for two decades, signed a deal with Hulu this week to run the hour-long special, Deadline reported.

Walter, a Maryland native, has never been shy about her love for Philadelphia, calling it her "adopted city," on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and bragging about getting free service at Angelo's in South Philly.

Before her shows at Helium Comedy Club in July, she spoke about why she loves performing in Philadelphia.

"It's the vibe that I have connecting with the Philly audiences that elevates those shows to something different from anything I do anywhere else in the country," she said. "I say stuff I've never done before on stage. I pulled my body suit out of the crack of my butt ... and started blaming the Kardashians. I did that in Philly, because there's nowhere else in the country where I'm going to do something crazy like that, and it's just more fun."

Walter is self-directing her comedy special. She's also joining her "Abbott Elementary" co-star Sheryl Lee Ralph, actress Michelle Caputo and producer Shannon Hartman as executive producers.

On Wednesday, "Abbott Elementary" aired its much-awaited episode featuring Kyle Schwarber, which was shot during the Phillies game in which he hit four home runs.

