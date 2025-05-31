A list of starters the Eagles have traded, and how those trades worked out for the acquiring teams

After June 1, the Philadelphia Eagles are poised to trade Bryce Huff, who was a Week 1 starter on a team that won the Super Bowl last season. Huff was benched along the way, of course, but that got me curious about other starters the team has traded over the years, and how those trades worked out for the acquiring teams.

Let's go back to 2016, the year Howie Roseman reclaimed his spot as the team's GM.

2024: Haason Reddick

The Eagles traded Reddick to the Jets for a third-round pick that could have become a second-round pick if Reddick played at least 67.5 percent of the Jets' defensive snaps and he had 10 or more sacks in 2024.

Reddick held out for the Jets' first seven games of the season. He played in their final 10 games, finishing with one sack on the season. He signed with the Buccaneers in free agency the following offseason.

2022: Jalen Reagor

The Eagles passed on Justin Jefferson to draft Reagor, who will be remembered as one of the biggest draft busts in franchise history. Roseman did at least salvage some small value for Reagor, dealing him to the Vikings for fifth- and seventh-round picks.

In one season in Minnesota, Reagor had 8 catches for 104 yards and a TD.

2021: Zach Ertz

Ertz wanted off a then-struggling Eagles team, and he got his wish, being dealt to Arizona during the 2021 season for a fifth-round pick and CB Tay Gowan.

In three seasons with the Cardinals, Ertz had 130 catches for 1167 yards and 8 TDs. He also missed 17 games during his Cardinals tenure.

2021: Carson Wentz

The Eagles traded Wentz to the Colts for a third-round pick in 2021 and a second-round pick in 2022 that could become a first-round pick if Wentz played 75 percent of the Colts' offensive snaps, or 70 percent of the Colts' snaps if the Colts made the playoffs.

Not only did Wentz play the required number of snaps, but the Colts also missed the playoffs. With a 9-6 record heading into their final two games of the 2021 regular season, the Colts were near-locks to make the playoffs, needing only one win over the Raiders or the bottom-feeder Jaguars to punch their ticket to the postseason. Instead, largely due to a pair of bad performances by Wentz, the Colts lost both games and were eliminated.

The Colts then traded Wentz to the Commanders during the 2022 offseason.

The Eagles turned the picks acquired in the Wentz trade into a bounty of players that helped them win the Super Bowl.

2018: Michael Bennett

Bennett had 9 sacks for the Eagles as a starter in 2018, so it was a little curious when they traded him and a seventh-round pick to the Patriots for a fifth-round pick during the 2019 offseason.

Bennett played in 6 games with the Patriots before he was suspended for conduct detrimental to the team, and then traded to the Cowboys for a seventh-round pick.

2018: Torrey Smith

The Eagles traded Smith and his $5 million salary to the Panthers for CB Daryl Worley.

After just 37 days with the team during the 2018 offseason, Worley was tasered and arrested when he became "combative with police" after being found asleep in a car that was "blocking a highway."

Smith had 17 receptions for 190 yards and 2 TDs for the Panthers in 2018, his final NFL season.

2017: Jordan Matthews

During 2017 training camp, Matthews was traded along with a third-round pick to the Bills for CB Ronald Darby.

Darby was the main piece of this trade, not Matthews. Still, Matthews played just one season in Buffalo, making 25 catches for 282 yards and 1 TD.

2016: Sam Bradford

The Eagles traded Bradford to the Vikings for a first-round pick in 2017 (which would become Derek Barnett) and a fourth-round pick in 2018 (which would become Josh Sweat).

Bradford played one near-full season with the Vikings in 2016, completing a league record 71.6 percent of his passes in highly unimpressive check-down fashion, with the team going 7-8 in Bradford's starts. In 2017, Bradford played two games before being placed on IR with a mystery knee injury. He would play three more games in 2018 (all losses) for the Cardinals in 2018 before retiring.

2016: Kiko Alonso and Byron Maxwell

For some insane reason, the Dolphins traded the 8th overall pick of the 2016 draft to the Eagles for Alonso, Maxwell (and his bad contract), and the 13th overall pick.

Alonso was actually a decent enough player in Miami, starting 46 games in three years with the Dolphins, making 355 tackles, 5 INTs, and 6 forced fumbles.

Maxwell played one full season in 2016, but was released in October of the 2017 season.

2016: DeMarco Murray

Trying to correct some of the egregious mistakes of the Chip Kelly era, Roseman just wanted Murray and his awful contract out of their building, as he was dealt to the Titans along with a fourth-round pick, for a fourth-round pick. (The Eagles moved up 13 spots in the fourth round.)

Murray had one good season in Tennessee in 2016 (293 carries for 1287 yards and 9 TDs) and then one bad one in 2017 (184 carries for 659 yards and 6 TDs) before his career ended.

Summary

If you're trading for a former starter the Eagles are happy to get rid of, it's probably not going to be a success story.

