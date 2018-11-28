Live MLB free agency updates: The latest news and rumors involving the Phillies

The Phillies are expected to be extremely busy this winter. So busy, in fact, that we're worried we might night be able to keep up with all the free agency news and trade rumors swirling around the team as the hot stove heats up.

In the last few days, the Phillies have been linked to Paul Goldschmidt, Edwin Diaz, Andrew Miller and even Corey Kluber, and have had free agent starter Patrick Corbin in for a recruiting visit. And that doesn't even factor in the two biggest names, Manny Machado and Bryce Harper.

While we can't guarantee that this post will always be poppin' off, we can promise that when the news starts flying in fast and furious, we'll have it all covered right here.