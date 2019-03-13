Live NFL free agency news, updates, rumors: Players can officially sign this afternoon

The actual NFL new year begins at 4 p.m. today, at which point teams can "officially" sign free agents.

Of course, that doesn't matter much — as a bevy of signings have leaked out and have been arranged during the legal tampering period.

However a lot more is likely still to come, as big decisions lie ahead for many teams, including the Eagles.

Among other big choices Howie Roseman and the Philly front office must contemplate and act on, the Eagles must decide soon what to do with Nelson Agholor before his $9.4 million option kicks in. They also have some holes to fill at linebacker and running back.

The Birds have until 4 p.m. this afternoon to retain outgoing free agents like Jay Ajayi, Ronald Darby and Golden Tate before they become free to negotiate openly and sign with other teams.

We hope you'll follow our live chat/open thread below all day long:

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports