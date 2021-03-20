Live NFL free agency updates: Will Eagles fill more of their needs on the open market?

It's been a weird week for the Eagles. The team has made more news for what they are saying than what they are doing.

GM Howie Roseman and new head coach Nick Sirianni addressed the media in a dueling press conference, scheduled at the same time as one for Carson Wentz and the Colts a few days ago. The team has also been a part of big blockbuster trade rumors involving their own tight end Zach Ertz, and the Texans unhappy quarterback Deshaun Watson.

By way of actual roster additions, the Eagles have done next to nothing, aside from adding a pair of safeties in Anthony Harris and Andrew Adams.

But the Eagles have a ton of needs and are no where near having a roster ready to hit the field. They likely need to add a veteran wide receiver, a backup running back, cornerbacks and linebackers — and a punter.

Will the Birds continue to look for bargain bin fillers on the open market? Will they make some more moves to shed salary cap space so they can sign some better players? Or will they put pressure on themselves with their 11 draft picks this April to add rookies to meaningful spots on the depth chart and truly get younger?

We'll continue to monitor the Eagles transactional decisions as well as any relevant rumors in our live stream and open thread right here:

