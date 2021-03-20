More Sports:

March 20, 2021

Live NFL free agency updates: Will Eagles fill more of their needs on the open market?

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
102819HowieRoseman Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Eagles GM Howie Roseman.

It's been a weird week for the Eagles. The team has made more news for what they are saying than what they are doing.

GM Howie Roseman and new head coach Nick Sirianni addressed the media in a dueling press conference, scheduled at the same time as one for Carson Wentz and the Colts a few days ago. The team has also been a part of big blockbuster trade rumors involving their own tight end Zach Ertz, and the Texans unhappy quarterback Deshaun Watson.

By way of actual roster additions, the Eagles have done next to nothing, aside from adding a pair of safeties in Anthony Harris and Andrew Adams.

But the Eagles have a ton of needs and are no where near having a roster ready to hit the field. They likely need to add a veteran wide receiver, a backup running back, cornerbacks and linebackers — and a punter

Will the Birds continue to look for bargain bin fillers on the open market? Will they make some more moves to shed salary cap space so they can sign some better players? Or will they put pressure on themselves with their 11 draft picks this April to add rookies to meaningful spots on the depth chart and truly get younger?

We'll continue to monitor the Eagles transactional decisions as well as any relevant rumors in our live stream and open thread right here:

Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Unibet Howie roseman

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

10 players who make sense for the Eagles after the first wave of NFL free agency
031921AdoreeJackson

Addiction

The COVID-19 pandemic has made it tougher to quit smoking
Smoking during pandemic

Hate Groups

Pennsylvania, New Jersey among states with most white supremacist activity in 2020, ADL finds
ADL 2020 report

Eagles

Carson Wentz talks Jalen Hurts, his alleged trade demand and being a bad teammate
Carson-Wentz-Colts_031821

Social Media

Eagles superfan Giovanni Hamilton, 13, gets cyberbullied after posting photo in Wentz's Colts jersey
Giovanni Eagles Carson Wentz

Food & Drink

Virtual panel with women restaurateurs to be accompanied by takeout food and drink
Philadelphia Women in Food panel

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 2401 pennsylvania ave 17a6-a7

FOR SALE! One of-a-kind updated 3 bed, 3 bath on a high floor. Features see-forever views from the Schuylkill River across the Fairmount section of Philadelphia from a 46' private terrace. 1,981 sqft | $849,900
Limited - Allan Domb - 135 S 19TH STREET #911-912

FOR RENT! Brand new 2 bed, 2 bath home sitting atop Rittenhouse Square! Newly-installed kitchen and flooring. Generously-sized living and dining rooms boasting amazing views through large bay windows. 1,246 sqft | $4,250/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved