Live NFL free agency updates: Are the Eagles done making a splash?

The Eagles may have fired their big free agency bullet when they traded two draft picks for pro bowl cornerback Darius Slay Thursday, but as Jimmy Kempski breaks down, there are still a lot of needs left.

The team has yet to address the wide receiver position, and is also woefully thin at linebacker and safety. A running back or defensive end could also be added (Yannick Ngakoue is the biggest rumored name out there right now).

Things are likely to slow down a little bit, but the Eagles are expected to eventually, probably (hopefully?) cut ties with injured and controversial wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and take a big cap hit. They also are going to add players at the margins.

Will they pick up one of the bigger names dropped earlier this week, like running back Devonta Freeman or linebacker Clay Matthews?

There is sure to be a "second wave" of free agency, and it could start at any moment.

