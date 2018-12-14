Live updates: Latest MLB trade rumors and Phillies free agency news

The Phillies left Las Vegas and the MLB Winter Meetings without having signed either of the top two free agents, Manny Machado or Bryce Harper.

That's the bad news.

The good news is, no one else signed them either, leaving both in play for Matt Klentak and Co. as they come back to Philly and regroup. And when they met with Scott Boras, Harper's agent, while in Vegas, they didn't manage meeting with Machado and his people. That, it appears, is still to come.

I think a suitcase full of money is a good place to start.

In the meantime, here's a look at the latest news and rumors surrounding the Phillies...

