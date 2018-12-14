More Sports:

December 14, 2018

Live updates: Latest MLB trade rumors and Phillies free agency news

Matt Mullin
By Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
121418_Manny-Machado_usat Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports

Free agent shortstop Manny Machado.

The Phillies left Las Vegas and the MLB Winter Meetings without having signed either of the top two free agents, Manny Machado or Bryce Harper.

That's the bad news.

The good news is, no one else signed them either, leaving both in play for Matt Klentak and Co. as they come back to Philly and regroup. And when they met with Scott Boras, Harper's agent, while in Vegas, they didn't manage meeting with Machado and his people. That, it appears, is still to come. 

I think a suitcase full of money is a good place to start. 

MORE: Phillies are succinctly addressing their needs as their fruitful offseason continues | Las Vegas billboards call for Bryce Harper, Manny Machado to sign with Phillies | Phillies sign Andrew McCutchen to three-year deal, per reports

In the meantime, here's a look at the latest news and rumors surrounding the Phillies...

Follow Matt on Twitter: @matt_mullin

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Matt Mullin

Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff

mullin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Manny Machado MLB Free Agency MLB Trade Rumors

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Live updates: Latest MLB trade rumors and Phillies free agency news
121418_Manny-Machado_usat

Recycling

Careless Christmas party guests can ruin recycling for your whole block
Christmas recycling philadelphia

Fitness

Simple fitness test might predict early death, study finds
running test

Football

High School Football Awards: Team, Player, and Coach of the Year honors go to...
120918_SJP-championship_JS

Weekend

Check out what's happening this weekend in Philly
Crepes and cocoa sidewalk pop-up at a.kitchen

Celebrities

Here's what Bam Margera's big West Chester party at Castle Bam looks like
Bam Margera House Party

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 121018 - 241-S-6th-Street_1807

FOR SALE | Independence Place. 2 bedroom, 2 bath with balcony on Washington Square. 1,387 SF. $899,900.
Allan Domb - 121018 - 223-W-RittenhouseSq-818

FOR SALE | The Dorchester. Designer appointed 1 bedroom with balcony on Rittenhouse Square. 609 SF. $299,900.
Listed by

© 2018 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved