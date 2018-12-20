More Sports:

December 20, 2018

Live updates: Manny Machado visits Philly, plus other MLB trade rumors and Phillies free agency news

Shortstop Manny Machado sits in the visitors dugout at Citizens Bank Park.

Ready or not, but the Manny Machado Magical Mystery Tour is making its way to Philadelphia on Thursday as one of the two prize free agents of the MLB offseason (along with Bryce Harper) will be paying a visit to the Phillies, one day after being wined and dined in Manhattan by the New York Yankees.

It wasn't all that long ago when the Phillies decided to get in a bidding war with the Yankees over a star free agent, and — in what seemed like a first at the time — actually beat out the mighty Yanks to land Cliff Lee. You remember "Merry Cliffmas," right?

Can they do it again and have the whole fanbase screaming "Manny Christmas!?"

Stay tuned for all the latest news and developments right here as we provide you with live updates of Manny Machado Day in Philly.

