August 07, 2025

Live updates/open thread: Bengals at Eagles, preseason game No. 1

Follow along and chat as the Eagles get their preseason schedule underway.

By Jimmy Kempski
Nick Sirianni

Philadelphia Eagles football is back (well, sort of), as the Birds will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in their preseason opener tonight at Lincoln Financial Field at 7:30 p.m. We'll all watch, because that's what we do.

In his press conference on Tuesday, Nick Sirianni gave no clues on playing time... because obviously it's super secret! But there should be plenty to watch, starters aside:

  1. Can one or more of the backup edge rushers stand out, and make Howie Roseman think twice about dealing for another edge rusher?
  2. Will Sydney Brown play well, and perhaps separate from Andrew Mukuba and the other safeties?
  3. Will Johnny Wilson, Ainias Smith, Elijah Cooks, Darius Cooper, or any of the other receivers not named A.J. Brown or DeVonta Smith stand out and make a case to have a role this season?
  4. What will rookie QB Kyle McCord look like in his first taste of NFL game action, and will the Eagles showcase Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and dangle him as trade bait?

Feel free to discuss the game below in the comments section.

Jimmy Kempski
