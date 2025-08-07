Live updates/open thread: Bengals at Eagles, preseason game No. 1

August 07, 2025
Philadelphia Eagles football is back (well, sort of), as the Birds will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in their preseason opener tonight at Lincoln Financial Field at 7:30 p.m. We'll all watch, because that's what we do.
In his press conference on Tuesday, Nick Sirianni gave no clues on playing time... because obviously it's super secret! But there should be plenty to watch, starters aside:
Feel free to discuss the game below in the comments section.
Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader