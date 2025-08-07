Eagles stock watch: The quarterback factory is thriving, the cornerback room is not

For most Philadelphians, it was just a regular summer Thursday night.

But for a handful of Eagles' second- and third-team football players, it was one of the most important nights of the year.

The Eagles bested the Bengals 34-27 in a preseason game that couldn't matter less if it tried. The only offensive starters playing in this were guard Tyler Steen and Jahan Dotson, who each played just one series. On defense, a bevy of defensive backs and linebackers who'll likely see the field next month got plenty of reps early before being spelled for the true journeymen vying for surprise roster spots and practice squad appointments.

Every week, like we do every year, we'll take a look at a player who has improved their standing through impressive play, and a player who was lackluster. Here's a look at a backup quarterback who continues to shine, and a defensive player who wishes he could get a do-over.

Stock up: Tanner McKee, QB 📈

Whether you think the "quarterback factory" was a joke or subscribe to it as a religion, former sixth-round pick Tanner McKee's play Thursday night was undeniable.

On the Eagles' first drive McKee connected twice with Jahan Dotson, who will be the WR3 when the season starts, for 12 and later 15 yards. After a 38-yard scamper from Will Shipley, the Eagles wiggled their way to the one-yard line. You know what comes next.

Tanner can 'Tush Push' too.

By the way — running the Eagles' patented QB sneak in a preseason game underlines how safe the team really thinks the play is.

McKee then found a new favorite target, making 2024 draft pick Johnny Wilson look like A.J. Brown as the two connected three times for 73 yards. It was hard not to pick Wilson as our stock up player of the week.

Two touchdown passes — one to another as-of-yet-underachieving sophomore wideout in Ainias Smith, and another to camp phenom Darius Cooper – clinched it for McKee. In a few snaps in the second half McKee looked good, highlighted by a calm and composed fourth-down conversion that led to an Eagles field goal.

In all, McKee was 20-for-25 for 252 yards and three total touchdowns — in two and a half quarters. Jalen Hurts only threw for that many yards three times during all of last season, playoffs included.

Hurts is the Super Bowl MVP, but McKee might be one of the best backups in the NFL.

Stock down: Kelee Ringo, CB 📉

Let's start by saying, there might be no more difficult assignment in the entire sport of football than trying to stop Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

It's also hard to look worse than Eagles cornerback Kelee Ringo looked Thursday night trying to do it.

Over two series played by the Cincinnati first-team offense, Chase had four catches on four targets for 77 yards. Ringo looked out of sorts and overwhelmed. Throughout training camp, Ringo — a fourth-round pick in 2023 — has been in a head-to-head battle for the second outside cornerback spot opposite Quinyon Mitchell (Cooper DeJean is expected to play in the slot in nickel or safety when the team is in base). Neither CB has stood out much, prompting the Birds' front office to make a mid-summer trade for Raiders' corner Jakorian Bennett who could mix things up as the competition for the position continues. Ringo has time to undo the damage done, though he'll have an uphill battle. This will be the signature camp battle to watch over the next few weeks.