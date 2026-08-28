Live updates / open thread: Bengals at Eagles, preseason game No. 3

The Philadelphia Eagles are 17 practices and two games into their summer training, and on Friday night they'll play their third preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals. I'd normally say, "We'll all watch, because that's what we do," but for some idiotic reason this game is scheduled for kickoff at 8:00 p.m. If you watch this game to the bitter end, you are a diehard.

The Eagles will mostly play backups, but spots on the 53-man roster are on the line, and a few players that fans haven't yet seen will make their preseason debuts. On Friday morning we laid out the players to watch. Here are the Cliffs Notes:

Previously injured players the fans haven't seen yet: First-round rookie Makai Lemon will likely get a few snaps to get his feet wet, and seventh-round rookie Keyshawn James-Newby will try to make a last-gasp effort to make the roster. Vets who deserve to be on an NFL roster, but could be caught in a numbers game in Philly: WR Elijah Moore and S Jonathan Jones. The "exchange dudes": Uar Bernard and Joshua Weru will try to flash one last time before final cuts. Other undrafted guys: DB Kapena Gushiken and S Maximus Pulley have put themselves in position to push for one of the final roster spots. The specialists: It'd be nice to see the field goal operation tested, as K Jake Elliott has had two down seasons, and undrafted rookie LS Rocco Underwood is untested.

Feel free to discuss the game below in the comments section.

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