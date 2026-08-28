More Sports:

August 28, 2026

Live updates / open thread: Bengals at Eagles, preseason game No. 3

Follow along and chat Eagles-Bengals to close out the 2026 preseason.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
071426MakaiLemon Bill Streicher/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eagles rookie WR Makai Lemon missed half of spring practices and a big chunk of training camp with a hamstring injury, but he'll likely play in the final preseason game.

The Philadelphia Eagles are 17 practices and two games into their summer training, and on Friday night they'll play their third preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals. I'd normally say, "We'll all watch, because that's what we do," but for some idiotic reason this game is scheduled for kickoff at 8:00 p.m. If you watch this game to the bitter end, you are a diehard.

The Eagles will mostly play backups, but spots on the 53-man roster are on the line, and a few players that fans haven't yet seen will make their preseason debuts. On Friday morning we laid out the players to watch. Here are the Cliffs Notes:

  1. Previously injured players the fans haven't seen yet: First-round rookie Makai Lemon will likely get a few snaps to get his feet wet, and seventh-round rookie Keyshawn James-Newby will try to make a last-gasp effort to make the roster.
  2. Vets who deserve to be on an NFL roster, but could be caught in a numbers game in Philly: WR Elijah Moore and S Jonathan Jones.
  3. The "exchange dudes": Uar Bernard and Joshua Weru will try to flash one last time before final cuts.
  4. Other undrafted guys: DB Kapena Gushiken and S Maximus Pulley have put themselves in position to push for one of the final roster spots.
  5. The specialists: It'd be nice to see the field goal operation tested, as K Jake Elliott has had two down seasons, and undrafted rookie LS Rocco Underwood is untested.

Feel free to discuss the game below in the comments section.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles Preseason

Featured

Limited Visit NJ - Twisted Dunes Golf Club

7 secret getaways in NJ
Cooper Norcross Run the Bridge 2026

Registration now open for 2026 Cooper Norcross Run the Bridge

Just In

Must Read

Education

Philly school district to pay 'influencers' to boost ties to communities

Superintendent Tony Watlington

Events

Upcoming events in Philly

Stock Philly Skyline in Summer

Health News

Rheumatoid arthritis drug also may help people with hair loss caused by severe alopecia

alopecia hair loss

Music

Watch Dolly Parton's encore from her last Philadelphia concert

Dolly Parton Philly concert

Food

NJ's canoe and kayak wows

Delaware Water Gap Canoe

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Mike Gansey talks Jaylen Brown trade and LeBron James signing amid transformational summer

Gansey 8.7.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved