Live updates / open thread: Bengals at Eagles, preseason game No. 3

August 28, 2026
The Philadelphia Eagles are 17 practices and two games into their summer training, and on Friday night they'll play their third preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals. I'd normally say, "We'll all watch, because that's what we do," but for some idiotic reason this game is scheduled for kickoff at 8:00 p.m. If you watch this game to the bitter end, you are a diehard.
The Eagles will mostly play backups, but spots on the 53-man roster are on the line, and a few players that fans haven't yet seen will make their preseason debuts. On Friday morning we laid out the players to watch. Here are the Cliffs Notes:
Feel free to discuss the game below in the comments section.
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