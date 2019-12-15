Live updates/open thread: Eagles vs. Washington

The 6-7 Philadelphia Eagles are once again tied atop the awful NFC East, and will head down I-95 to face the lowly 3-10 Washington team in Landover, Maryland Sunday afternoon. They must be careful not to be looking too far ahead to their Week 16 showdown against the Dallas Cowboys.

As always, the Eagles are banged up. This past week, they lost Alshon Jeffery for the rest of the season with a Lisfranc injury, and it looks like Lane Johnson could be out for a while as well with a high ankle injury. Washington, meanwhile, is every bit as hampered by injuries as the Eagles, so the Birds will have no excuses if they cannot take care of business. You can find the final Eagles-Washington injury report here.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, the one player that the Eagles cannot let beat them is WR Terry McLaurin, who went off against the Birds in his professional debut Week 1 earlier this season. Jim Schwartz needs to do whatever necessary to put the clamps down on him. By far, limiting McLaurin should be the Eagles' biggest objective of the day, as Washington doesn't have much else.

The Eagles are anywhere between 4.5-point and 5.5-point favorites, depending on where you look. Here are our staff writer picks, and who some others around the country are picking in this matchup. For the gambling degenerates, you can find my Week 15 NFL picks here.

The rest of the NFL's slate of games:



Early games:

The Relentlessly Cheating Patri*ts at Bengals Buccaneers at Lions Bears at Packers Texans at Titans Broncos at Chiefs Dolphins at Giants Seahawks at Panthers

Later games:

Jaguars at Raiders Browns at Cardinals Vikings at Chargers Rams at Cowboys Falcons at 49ers

Primetime:

Bills at Steelers (SNF) Colts at Saints (MNF)

You can find our non-Eagles Sunday rooting guide here. Feel free to discuss the games below.