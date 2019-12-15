More Sports:

December 15, 2019

Live updates/open thread: Eagles vs. Washington

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Wentz-Eagles-Redskins_121519_usat Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) passes the ball as Washington Redskins nose tackle Daron Payne (94) defends.

The 6-7 Philadelphia Eagles are once again tied atop the awful NFC East, and will head down I-95 to face the lowly 3-10 Washington team in Landover, Maryland Sunday afternoon. They must be careful not to be looking too far ahead to their Week 16 showdown against the Dallas Cowboys.

As always, the Eagles are banged up. This past week, they lost Alshon Jeffery for the rest of the season with a Lisfranc injury, and it looks like Lane Johnson could be out for a while as well with a high ankle injury. Washington, meanwhile, is every bit as hampered by injuries as the Eagles, so the Birds will have no excuses if they cannot take care of business. You can find the final Eagles-Washington injury report here.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, the one player that the Eagles cannot let beat them is WR Terry McLaurin, who went off against the Birds in his professional debut Week 1 earlier this season. Jim Schwartz needs to do whatever necessary to put the clamps down on him. By far, limiting McLaurin should be the Eagles' biggest objective of the day, as Washington doesn't have much else.

The Eagles are anywhere between 4.5-point and 5.5-point favorites, depending on where you look. Here are our staff writer picks, and who some others around the country are picking in this matchup. For the gambling degenerates, you can find my Week 15 NFL picks here.

MORE: Eagles-Washington inactives, with analysis | Five over/unders for Eagles vs. Redskins | Week 15 NFL betting advice: Take Washington with the points Sunday against the Eagles

The rest of the NFL's slate of games:

Early games: 

  1. The Relentlessly Cheating Patri*ts at Bengals
  2. Buccaneers at Lions
  3. Bears at Packers
  4. Texans at Titans
  5. Broncos at Chiefs
  6. Dolphins at Giants
  7. Seahawks at Panthers

Later games:

  1. Jaguars at Raiders
  2. Browns at Cardinals
  3. Vikings at Chargers
  4. Rams at Cowboys
  5. Falcons at 49ers

Primetime:

  1. Bills at Steelers (SNF)
  2. Colts at Saints (MNF)

You can find our non-Eagles Sunday rooting guide here. Feel free to discuss the games below.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles open thread

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Week 15 non-Eagles Sunday rooting guide
121519DakPrescott

Movies

Kevin Smith’s ‘Clerks’ added to Library of Congress' National Film Registry
Clerks National Film Registry

Prevention

Marijuana may delay fetal growth during pregnancy, study finds
Marijuana Use During Pregnancy

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Phillies have 'no other choice' but to 'outspend mistakes'
Joe-Girardi-Phillies_102819_usat

Food & Drink

Tröegs and Dogfish Head brewery tours voted among best in U.S.
Dogfish Troegs Brewery tours ranked

Weekend

Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Dec. 14-15
Weekend events roundup Dec. 14-Dec. 15 in Philadelphia

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved