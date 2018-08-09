More Sports:

August 09, 2018

Live updates/open thread: Eagles vs. Steelers

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Philadelphia Eagles fans cheer during their team's preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field.

Philadelphia Eagles football is back, as the Birds will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in their preseason opener tonight at Lincoln Financial Field.

There aren't much in the way of starting positions that are up for grabs, but there are some interesting depth battles to watch, such as at running back, linebacker, cornerback, and punter (against himself). Earlier this morning, we pointed out five things to watch tonight.

The Eagles' starters aren't expected to play much. Earlier in the week Doug Pederson said that the starters will play the equivalent of one full game over the course of the entire preseason. The thinking here is that the bulk of that action will occur Week 3 in Cleveland against the Browns.

Carson Wentz will not play tonight, and it is expected that Nick Foles will not either, so get ready for a heavy helping of Nate Sudfeld and Joe Callahan. Here are five over-unders for the first preseason game. Free free to comment on the game below.

Jimmy Kempski
