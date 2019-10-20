More Sports:

October 20, 2019

Live updates/open thread: Early Sunday game appetizers

This should help you pass the time until Eagles-Cowboys kicks off in Dallas...

By Jimmy Kempski
Daniel Jones and the Giants will take on Kyler Murray and the Cardinals in some exciting two-win team action!

The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys will be the NFL's main event on Sunday Night Football, but first, we have a slate of games to get through this afternoon.

Early games:

  1. Rams at Falcons
  2. Dolphins at Bills
  3. Jaguars at Bengals
  4. Vikings at Lions
  5. Raiders at Packers
  6. Texans at Colts
  7. Cardinals at Giants
  8. 49ers at Washington

Later games:

  1. Chargers at Titans
  2. Saints at Bears
  3. Ravens at Seahawks

Sunday Night Football:

  1. Eagles at Cowboys (duh)

Monday Night Football: 

  1. Patri*ts at Jets
You can find our non-Eagles Sunday rooting guide here, and our Week 7 picks here.

According to 506sports.com, the Philadelphia region will have the Raiders-Packers game on CBS at 1:00 p.m., with Cardinals-Giants on FOX. The late game, on FOX, will (mostly) be Saints at Bears. That is, if you don't have the Red Zone channel or a local bar.

Feel free to discuss the games below.

Jimmy Kempski
