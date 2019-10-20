Live updates/open thread: Early Sunday game appetizers

The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys will be the NFL's main event on Sunday Night Football, but first, we have a slate of games to get through this afternoon.

Early games:

Rams at Falcons Dolphins at Bills Jaguars at Bengals Vikings at Lions Raiders at Packers Texans at Colts Cardinals at Giants 49ers at Washington

Later games:

Chargers at Titans Saints at Bears Ravens at Seahawks

Sunday Night Football:

Eagles at Cowboys (duh)

Monday Night Football:

Patri*ts at Jets

You can find our non-Eagles Sunday rooting guide here , and our Week 7 picks here

According to 506sports.com, the Philadelphia region will have the Raiders-Packers game on CBS at 1:00 p.m., with Cardinals-Giants on FOX. The late game, on FOX, will (mostly) be Saints at Bears. That is, if you don't have the Red Zone channel or a local bar.

Feel free to discuss the games below.

