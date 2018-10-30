Live updates/open thread: The latest NFL Trade Deadline news, updates, rumors

October 30, 2018
We know the task. Getting through your work day while staying informed of the potential blockbuster trades in the NFL today.
The 2018 NFL trade deadline will pass at 4 p.m. Eastern time, and the Eagles — at 4-4 and with a grueling schedule ahead — are expected to be buyers.
The Birds have had a plague of injuries, and are in serious need of reinforcements at running back, wide receiver, safety, cornerback and offensive line — basically everywhere. Will Howie Roseman find a deal, or deals he likes today?