August 21, 2024

Liz Moore opens up about writing her latest bestseller on 'The Tonight Show'

The Temple professor's latest book 'The God of the Woods' was selected as the winner of the show's summer reads contest.

By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Liz Moore, a professor at Temple, appeared on Jimmy Fallon's "The Tonight Show" on Tuesday to discuss her new book "The God of the Woods."

Speaking about her new book on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" Tuesday evening, Philadelphia resident and Temple professor Liz Moore said that as a kid, she didn't have the best experience going to summer camp in the Adirondacks. 

"It was probably a very good camp, but I had a terrible experience there," Moore said. "And then I wrote this book about a child who goes missing from a summer camp."

Moore was on the show to talk about her new book, "The God of the Woods," which is set at a camp in the mountain range owned by a wealthy family in the 1970s. The book was selected as the 2024 Tonight Show Summer Reads contest winner, where the audience votes for which book they'd like to read together. 

The book, which has had quite a successful summer since it was released in early July, is Moore's fifth novel. On the show, she opened up about her writing process, saying that she tends to let the story develop while she's writing, and that no one in her life sees or hears about what she's working on until a draft is complete. 

"I never pre-plan my books, unfortunately for me and my family and my friends, because it takes me a long time and I get very frustrated while I'm writing it," Moore said. "I basically write until I hit a stopping point, and then I have to go back when I realize it's not working and then I start over like, 50 times, 100 times." 

So far, "The God of the Woods" has been on the New York Times Best Seller list for six weeks and was named by former President Barack Obama on his summer reading list. On the show, Moore confirmed that the book has also been optioned for a television series. 

It's not the only one of her books hitting the silver screen. Her last book, "Long Bright River," was also a bestseller and is currently being made into a TV series on Peacock starring Amanda Seyfried. The show is set in Philadelphia and tells the story of a police officer in Kensington whose sister, an addict living in the neighborhood, goes missing. 

