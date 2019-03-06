Lizzo recreates 'Anchorman' jazz flute scene

March 06, 2019
It's a flute-off.
In November, rapper and classically trained flautist Lizzo challenged Will Ferrell to a jazz flute duel. His "Anchorman" character Ron Burgundy accepted in January.
Then yesterday, Lizzo took the jazz flute challenge to the next level by uploading to YouTube a shot-by-shot remake of the famous "Anchorman" flute scene, set to a smooth jazz remake of her single "Juice.”
She pulls a flute from her sleeve, walks on tables smashing plates and glasses, slides under the door of an occupied bathroom stall and turns the instrument into a flamethrower.
You can watch the video below, and make sure to look for the
mic flute drop at the end. Fair warning though, there's some cursing so it's probably NSFW.
