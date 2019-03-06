More Culture:

March 06, 2019

Lizzo recreates 'Anchorman' jazz flute scene

'You play jazz flute?' 'I dabble'

By Sinead Cummings
Entertainment Celebrities
Lizzo Photo by JC Olivera/Sipa USA

Lizzo at Warner Music Group Hosts Pre-Grammy Celebration held at Nomad Hotel on February 07, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA, USA

It's a flute-off.

In November, rapper and classically trained flautist Lizzo challenged Will Ferrell to a jazz flute duel. His "Anchorman" character Ron Burgundy accepted in January.

Then yesterday, Lizzo took the jazz flute challenge to the next level by uploading to YouTube a shot-by-shot remake of the famous "Anchorman" flute scene, set to a smooth jazz remake of her single "Juice.”

RELATED: Netflix has acquired the rights to develop "One Hundred Years of Solitude" | The Jonas Brothers parodied their song "Year 3000" and mentioned Gritty on "The Late Late Show"

She pulls a flute from her sleeve, walks on tables smashing plates and glasses, slides under the door of an occupied bathroom stall and turns the instrument into a flamethrower.

You can watch the video below, and make sure to look for the mic flute drop at the end. Fair warning though, there's some cursing so it's probably NSFW.

Lizzo's forthcoming album "Cuz I Love You" is due out April 19.

