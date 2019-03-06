Netflix has acquired the rights to develop 'One Hundred Years of Solitude'

For the first time, the 1967 novel "One Hundred Years of Solitude" by Columbian author and Nobel Prize winner Gabriel García Márquez, who died in 2014, will be adapted for the screen. Since it was first published, an estimated 50 million copies have been sold around the world, and it has been translated into nearly 50 languages.

Netflix has acquired the rights, with plans to turn the literary classic into a Spanish-language original series. García Márquez's sons Rodrigo García and Gonzalo García Barcha will be executive producers.

The beloved and acclaimed novel, written in the style of magical realism, which presents the fantastic as mundane, tells the story of the multi-generational Buendia family, whose patriarch founded Macondo, a fictional town in South America.

The Netflix original will mainly be filmed in Columbia, but no other details have been announced so far.

"For decades our father was reluctant to sell the film rights to Cien Años de Soledad because he believed that it could not be made under the time constraints of a feature film, or that producing it in a language other than Spanish would not do it justice," said Rodrigo García in a statement.



"But in the current golden age of series, with the level of talented writing and directing, the cinematic quality of content, and the acceptance by worldwide audiences of programs in foreign languages, the time could not be better to bring an adaptation," he continued.

Francisco Ramos, Vice President of Spanish Language Originals for Netflix stated, "We know our members around the world love watching Spanish-language films and series and we feel this will be a perfect match of project and our platform."

Netflix recently found success with "Narcos" and the Oscar-winning film "Roma."

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.