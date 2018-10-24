A look at Carson Wentz's 29 career fumbles

October 24, 2018
Carson Wentz is a top five quarterback in the NFL. He has everything. He has a powerful arm, his accuracy has improved greatly since he entered the NFL, he has impressive mobility, he has great size, he's smart, he's competitive, he's mature, he's a leader, and he's tough.
There's not a lot to dislike. But, if we're going to nitpick, as we do here, Wentz's isn't completely without his issues. Earlier this week, we pointed out that Wentz has had nine game winning drive opportunities, and has only won one of those games. For the record, for all the reasons noted above on what makes him great, the thinking here is that those game winning drive opportunities will eventually turn into wins.
The other significant issue with Wentz is that he has 29 fumbles in 34 career games. That's a lot. #Analysis.
Because quarterbacks are often credited with fumbles that aren't always necessarily their fault, I thought it would be useful to take a peek back at all 29 to see what they looked like.
I see four themes with Wentz's fumbles:
