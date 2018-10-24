Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

The Philadelphia Eagles are an extremely disappointing 3-4 after choking away a game to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. This week, the Eagles will travel to London to face the equally embattled Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Will the Eagles snap out of their funk? Will the Eagles still be buyers at the trade deadline? If they are indeed buyers, who are some trade targets the Eagles might consider pursuing? What are some of the key matchups against the Jags?

