More Sports:

October 24, 2018

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
102418EaglesFans Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Eagles fans are excited for another chat with Jimmy Kempski.

The Philadelphia Eagles are an extremely disappointing 3-4 after choking away a game to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. This week, the Eagles will travel to London to face the equally embattled Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. 

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Will the Eagles snap out of their funk? Will the Eagles still be buyers at the trade deadline? If they are indeed buyers, who are some trade targets the Eagles might consider pursuing? What are some of the key matchups against the Jags?

MORE: Eagles vs. Jaguars: Five matchups to watch | Report: DE Derek Barnett done for season after undergoing shoulder surgery | What they're saying: The Eagles can still be fixed, but it might take some trades to do it

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles Chat

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Jaguars: Five matchups to watch
102418MichaelBennett

Food & Drink

Where to eat, drink and watch the Eagles play Sunday morning in London
stats on 17 rittenhouse sports bar

Controversies

The former Philly cop with the 'Nazi tattoo' is a police captain down at the Navy Yard now
10232018_Hans_Lichterman

Eagles

What they're saying: The Eagles can still be fixed, but it might take some trades to do it
102318_Doug-Pederson_usat

Health Stories

Local outrage, fear over Trump Administration's transgender proposal
Carroll - Rally for Trans Existence and Resistance

Arts & Culture

Penn Museum celebrating Day of the Dead
Sugar Skull

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.