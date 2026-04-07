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April 07, 2026

Lower Merion activates township's first automated red light cameras

Violators will be mailed a $100 fine for running the light at the busy intersection of Remington Road and Lancaster Avenue.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Government Traffic
Lower Merion Traffic StreetView/Google Maps

Lower Merion Township's first red light camera is now activated at the intersection of Lancaster Avenue and Remington Road. A warning period will continue through June 5. After that, violators will receive $100 citations in the mail.

Motorists in Lower Merion Township will need to be aware of new red light cameras at the busy intersection of Remington Road and Lancaster Avenue moving forward.

The cameras are the first to be activated in Lower Merion since the township's board of commissioners approved the creation of an automated enforcement program last summer. The intersection of Remington Road and Lancaster Avenue, near the Temple Beth Hillel-Beth El synagogue, was identified as an area where drivers frequently run lights.

MORE: Philly's street-sweeping program returns with parking restrictions in 14 neighborhoods

The township activated the cameras Monday, beginning a warning period that will continue through June 5. After that, violators will receive $100 fines in the mail. The tickets do not affect driving records, insurance rates or the status of commercial driver's licenses.

All photos of alleged violations will be reviewed by Lower Merion police officers to determine whether they are valid. If a violation occurred, a citations will be mailed to the registered owner of the vehicle within 30 days. The notice of violation will include information about making payments online or by mail using a check or money order only. Violations also can be challenged at traffic court by scheduling a municipal hearing to be held at the Lower Merion Township Board Room (75 E. Lancaster Avenue).

Lower Merion officials approved the automated enforcement program with the hope of calming traffic and reducing crashes at intersections. A study of Remington Road and Lancaster Avenue found a high rate of red light violations, which led to the intersection becoming the first in the program. It will have two cameras that monitor eastbound and westbound traffic.

Lower Merion police plan to collect data on the red light cameras over the next 12 to 18 months before sending their findings to the board of commissioners. Intersections under consideration for red light cameras in the future include Montgomery Avenue and Airdale Road, and Lancaster Avenue and Haverford Station Road.

Philadelphia first installed red light cameras in 2005 and has expanded their use to 38 intersections in the decades since. Abington Township in Montgomery County was the first suburban community to install them in 2014, and they have become increasingly prevalent in parts of Bucks, Chester and Delaware counties over the past several years.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Government Traffic Lower Merion Township Red Light Cameras Montgomery County

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