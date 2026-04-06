Philly's street-sweeping program returns with parking restrictions in 14 neighborhoods

Philadelphia's annual street-sweeping program resumed Monday, targeting 14 neighborhoods for deep cleaning over the next seven months.

The sanitation program, which runs from April 6 to Oct. 29, sends crews out with mechanical sweepers and other equipment used to clear streets of trash from roadways and sidewalks. Cleanings happen four days a week from Mondays through Thursdays, and the work requires parking restrictions to allow crews to access tight spaces along curbs.

The 14 neighborhoods chosen for street-sweeping were picked based on the city's Litter Index, which tracks areas with the highest concentrations of trash in the street. This year's program will include expanded areas of cleaning in eight neighborhoods, highlighted below in bold below:

•Frankford: Levick to Bridge streets from Frankford Ave. to Keystone/Bridge to Orthodox streets from Griscom Street to Torresdale Ave./Orthodox Street to Castor Ave. from Castor Ave. to Torresdale Ave.

•Germantown: Berkley Street/Stenton Ave. to Chelten Ave. from Pulaski Ave. to Wakefield Street.

•Kensington: Front Street to Castor Ave. from Wyoming Ave. to Tioga Street/Tioga Street to Lehigh Ave. from 2nd Street to Kensington Ave.

•Logan: Roosevelt Blvd. to Godfrey Ave. from Broad to Mascher streets and Roosevelt Blvd. to Glenwood Ave. from Broad to Front streets.

•Nicetown: Broad to 20th Streets from Lindley/Logan to Wagner Ave. and Broad to Clarissa streets from Windrim to Hunting Park and Broad Street to Hunting Park from Hunting Park to Westmoreland Street.

•North Central: Broad Street to 22nd Street from Allegheny to Girard

•Paschall: 58th to 62nd streets from Grays Ave. to Lindbergh Ave. and 62nd to 70th streets from Cobbs Creek Pkwy. to Dicks Ave.

•Point Breeze: Christian to McKean streets from Broad to 24th streets.

•Port Richmond: Lehigh Ave. to Torresdale Ave. from Kensington Ave. to Aramingo Ave.

•South Philly: McKean Street to Oregon Ave. from 4th to 8th streets.

•Southwest Philly: Woodland Ave. to Kingsessing Ave. from 49th Street to Cemetery Ave. and 58th to 61st streets from Cobbs Creek Pkwy. to Chester Ave.

•Strawberry Mansion: Lehigh Ave. to Girard Ave. from 33rd to 22nd streets and 22nd to 29th streets from Allegheny Ave. to Lehigh Ave.

•West Fairhill: Broad to 2nd streets from Glenwood Ave. to Lehigh Ave. and Broad to Front streets from Lehigh Ave. to Girard Ave.

•West Philly: Parkside Ave. to Woodland Ave. from 52nd to 40th streets.

The program uses mechanical brooms, sidewalk sweepers, push brooms and backpack blowers to clear trash. Compactors may also be used to remove larger items that were illegally dumped.

Signage for parking restrictions will be posted in all neighborhoods that will be impacted by the program.The city has an online SweepPHL map that allows residents to track parking restrictions and find updates on areas where cleanings are scheduled.

Most of the street cleaning will be done between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. To limit inconveniences for residents, the city will have alternate street parking windows staggered among blocks from 9-11 a.m., 11 a.m.-1 p.m., and 1-3 p.m. Some blocks will have weekly sidewalk and mechanical broom cleaning that will require vehicles to be moved. Crews will not work on city-observed holidays.

Residents will be given a one-week warning period to move their vehicles from program areas before the Philadelphia Parking Authority starts issuing tickets on April 13. Along streets where the program is expanding this year, city officials said residents will be given additional time to adjust to restrictions before PPA enforcement begins.

The street-sweeping program debuted in 2019 under former Mayor Jim Kenney and was expanded to more blocks two years ago as part of Mayor Cherelle Parker's push to address neighborhood quality of life issues.