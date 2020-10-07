More News:

October 07, 2020

Ex-boyfriend charged in death of Delaware teen Madison Sparrow

Investigators say additional people may have been involved in Newark girl's homicide

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Homicides
Madison Sparrow Missing Delaware State Police/Facebook

Delaware State Police issued a Gold Alert for 17-year-old Madison Sparrow, who went missing from Newark on Friday. Her body was found on Monday, police said. The circumstances of her death are under investigation.

Delaware State Police have charged a 19-year-old man in connection with the death of Madison Sparrow, the Newark teen who went missing last week and was later found dead, officials said.

Noah Sharp, of Newark, has been charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.

Sparrow, 17, was reported missing by her family around 8:30 p.m. Friday. She had not returned home from an outing with friends. She was a junior at Newark Charter School.

Through interviews, investigators received information that Madison had been in an area of Newark where Sharp, her ex-boyfriend, was located. 

Sparrow died of blunt force trauma in the Newark area and was later taken to a secluded wooded location, police said. That's where authorities discovered her body.

Court documents obtained by the Newark Post allege that Sharp used an aluminum baseball bat to fatally strike Sparrow in the head in an area behind Maclary Elementary School on Friday afternoon or evening. 

Noah Sharp MugSource/Delaware State Police

Noah Sharp, 19, of Newark, Delaware.

"At this time, there is information indicating additional individuals may be involved in this homicide," police said.

Sharp was arraigned and committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Detective M. Csapo with the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit at (302) 741-2729. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or submitting a tip online.

A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday for Sparrow at the Riverview Beach Park in Pennsville, New Jersey, at 7 p.m.

Investigations Homicides Delaware Newark Missing People

Listed by

