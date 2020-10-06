Violent week continues in Philly as man is killed in midday shooting in Carroll Park

A man was shot and killed around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Carroll Park neighborhood of West Philly.

The shooting happened on the 5200 block of Kershaw Street, and the victim is a 33-year-old man whose name has not been released by Philadelphia police, CBS3 reported. He was shot in the back of the head and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not uncovered a weapon or made any arrests. They continue to investigate the shooting.

The incident was the second fatal daytime shooting in Philadelphia within 24 hours: Around 1 p.m. Monday, a 21-year-old man was killed in the parking lot outside the Lowe's store on Columbus Boulevard in South Philly. The victim was an employee at the store.



Six people were shot and killed on Monday in the city, pushing the total number of homicides in 2020 in Philadelphia higher than the total for 2019. There have been 364 reported homicides and 1,615 people shot so far in 2020. According to the Inquirer, the numbers show gun violence is occurring at the highest Philly has seen in a decade.

Kenney joined Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and District Attorney Larry Krasner at a press conference on Tuesday to discuss the gun violence in the city.

Krasner called the the city's homicide and shooting rates "unacceptable," and Outlaw said there needs to be "real consequences" for the perpetrators of these shootings, according to the Associated Press.

"What we're seeing is a pattern and a trend among those shooting victims or offenders who have history for similar types of crimes," she said. "They've either been arrested for (weapons offenses) before, they've been a victim of a shooting before or they've shot someone in the past and they're out and about being allowed to re-offend."