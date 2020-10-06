More News:

October 06, 2020

Violent week continues in Philly as man is killed in midday shooting in Carroll Park

There already have been more homicides in Philadelphia in 2020 than in 2019

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Crime Shootings
west philly shooting Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A man was shot and killed in the Carroll Park section of West Philadelphia around noon on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2020. The 33-year was shot in the back of the head in broad daylight.

A man was shot and killed around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Carroll Park neighborhood of West Philly.

The shooting happened on the 5200 block of Kershaw Street, and the victim is a 33-year-old man whose name has not been released by Philadelphia police, CBS3 reported. He was shot in the back of the head and pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police have not uncovered a weapon or made any arrests. They continue to investigate the shooting. 

The incident was the second fatal daytime shooting in Philadelphia within 24 hours: Around 1 p.m. Monday,  a 21-year-old man was killed in the parking lot outside the Lowe's store on Columbus Boulevard in South Philly. The victim was an employee at the store.

Six people were shot and killed on Monday in the city, pushing the total number of homicides in 2020 in Philadelphia higher than the total for 2019. There have been 364 reported homicides and 1,615 people shot so far in 2020. According to the Inquirer, the numbers show gun violence is occurring at the highest Philly has seen in a decade.

Kenney joined Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and District Attorney Larry Krasner at a press conference on Tuesday to discuss the gun violence in the city.

Krasner called the the city's homicide and shooting rates "unacceptable," and Outlaw said there needs to be "real consequences" for the perpetrators of these shootings, according to the Associated Press.

"What we're seeing is a pattern and a trend among those shooting victims or offenders who have history for similar types of crimes," she said. "They've either been arrested for (weapons offenses) before, they've been a victim of a shooting before or they've shot someone in the past and they're out and about being allowed to re-offend."

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Crime Shootings Philadelphia Carroll Park Police West Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Doc Rivers wants to make Sixers better, not change who they are
Doc-Rivers-presser_100520_Sixers

COVID-19

President Trump 'feeling much better' after 'high fever' from COVID-19, doctors say
trump melania test positive

Addiction

Alcohol consumption surging amid pandemic – particularly among women
Alcohol consumption COVID-19 pandemic

Sponsored

John McMullen: In Eagles first win, Mailata finally turns from project to prospect
Jordan_Mailata_Eagles_Rams_Kate_Frese_092020.jpg

Entertainment

Regal Cinemas temporarily closing all 16 theaters in Philly region
Regal Cinemas closing

Halloween

Candlelight tours of Fort Mifflin offered through Halloween
Fort Mifflin ghost tour

Featured Homes

Limited - The Barclay Grand 3 bedroom

FOR RENT! The Barclay: Grand 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom offering restored original building details, rich wood floors, oversized windows and light-filled rooms. 1 parking space included. 1,855 sf | $5,750/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square NEW 091520

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved