Mailbag: Sixers rotation with James Harden, best and worst playoff matchups, buyout market, and more

There were enough mailbag questions following the James Harden trade that I probably could have done three distinct mailbags, which says a lot about the interest level in the Sixers right now. With one trade, the Sixers have made the leap into a small group of theoretical title contenders, and that's going to make this stretch run a lot more fun for you, me, and certainly the guys on the floor.

We're going to save a few questions for the upcoming week to explore in more in-depth pieces, but let's get to your questions as we all wait for Harden's expected debut next week.

The big winners are all the players who are equipped to stand in the corner and launch catch-and-shoot three after catch-and-shoot three. While that technically applies to a number of guys on the roster, we can narrow it down to two players who I would expect to remain in the rotation almost no matter what: Danny Green and Georges Niang.

Green feels like the biggest winner to me in the sense that he now has a better chance to play in the high-leverage minutes that will define the team's season, and because he might immediately leap from the vet off of the bench back to the starting lineup strictly because of fit. Having a deadeye corner shooter who is content to just wait for Harden to find him has been a feature of most of the best teams Harden has led over the years, and it doesn't feel like something that will change this deep in Harden's prime.

(Also, I know he's not a role player, but the real biggest beneficiary should be Joel Embiid, who should have easier looks created for him and less responsibility to prop up the Sixers by himself on both ends. Embiid will still be asked to do a ton, and to carry this team for stretches of games, but Harden is going to take a lot of weight off of his shoulders, more than he will for anybody else on the roster.)

I mean this sincerely — do not count on anyone who isn't named Joel Embiid or James Harden being here long-term. That's not because I think they're itching to trade anyone in particular, and the Sixers made it crystal clear that they were not going to cave on including Tyrese Maxey and/or Matisse Thybulle in a deal for Harden. But part of the reason you bring Harden in at the deadline instead of the summer is because of the value you get from seeing Embiid/Harden work together over these next few months. The Sixers will collect valuable intel on who/what works with them and around them, and that will help shape exactly how they attack the future with those two leading the way as co-stars.

In an ideal world, Maxey is a great change-of-pace guard alongside Harden and Embiid who can not just produce alongside them as a shooter and paint attacker but eventually grow into the lead ballhandler as Harden hits his decline in the years to come. In an ideal world, Thybulle becomes a reliable outside shooter to the point that you don't question putting him in every version of your starting and closing lineups. As Sixers fans have learned the hard way with their top prospects and role players alike, you don't always get to live in an ideal world. Sometimes, guys simply stop improving or don't fit in the ecosystem you have in place, and you have to make tough decisions in order to maximize your title odds.

Obviously, the Sixers would be quicker to shuffle bench players and ordinary role players around before they move somebody like Maxey. There is a real belief in the organization that Maxey has All-Star potential in every way that counts, from his on-court talent and production to his character and work ethic. But if Morey's history tells us anything, it's that he is willing to aggressively shuffle the players around his stars in order to get closer to winning a championship. Their window to compete is now, and that might mean having to move one of the valuable young pieces you have left in order to get another readymade, high-level player in here. Never say never, is all I'm saying.

My answer to this question is centered around two things — teams least equipped to bother Joel Embiid and teams with the least meaningful postseason experience. If you're constructing a dream scenario for Sixers fans, it's a matchup with a team where the best players have minimal postseason reps and not a prayer to guard Philadelphia's best player(s).

The two teams that jump out immediately are the Charlotte Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers, though I'll hedge some on the latter and say that we've only seen one matchup with the Cavs play out so far. Assuming we don't see a dramatic shift in how they look against Cleveland in the three matchups left to play, both teams just fall in a similar bucket against Philadelphia. They have young lead ballhandlers in LaMelo Ball and Darius Garland. They both have starting bigs that would struggle to guard Embiid one-on-one, and thus will be forced to send lots of auto-doubles at Embiid, opening up shots for the guys around them.

I might even be inclined to say the Cavs are the more favorable matchup for this reason: the Hornets at least have some wing scoring and playmaking that could present problems for Philadelphia. If you use Thybulle or Green to defend one of Ball/Hayward, the other guy (or even Terry Rozier in smaller lineups) has a decent chance to punish whoever the Sixers stick on them, creating a lot of odd-man situations and help situations in the halfcourt. You're not really feeling that pain with Cleveland's big lineup, where Embiid's ability to lock down the paint ultimately looms larger. Cleveland is a better defensive team by a some distance, which I don't discount, but that might not matter too much because of the Embiid trump card.

There doesn't appear to be a walkover team in this field, though, not like there used to be as recently as a few years ago, when you could just steamroll a Pistons team with a declining Blake Griffin as their centerpiece. The Nets being in play-in territory currently threatens to upend the playoff picture big time, and a first-round battle with the surging Celtics or the long, athletic Raptors would be a pain in the ass for whoever draws them.

If we unpack that stat a little bit, it makes sense to me intuitively. When you think of the insane usage seasons in league history, your mind goes to the one-man-band seasons where one guy was being asked to lift up a meager supporting cast, e.g. Kobe Bryant with the mid-2000s Lakers, or Russell Westbrook after the decks were cleared in Oklahoma City. If one guyto do that much, it probably suggests that your team is headed toward an early exit.

On the other hand, yes, you have to have concerns about the impact of ultra high-usage players. It is hard for athletes to be uninvolved in a game plan for long stretches of the game only to still deliver results in the biggest moments. Even if you set aside the rhythm you can develop on offense by getting early touches and having a chance to feel out the game, you have to think of how it bleeds into the other side of the ball, too. Not every player is going to be happy to run around like a maniac on defense if they're relegated to standing around and effectively serving as a decoy for most of the game on offense. That's part of the challenge of constructing a title team, balancing personalities as well as skill sets.

(A great example to bring up here is former Sixers player Jerami Grant. Based on various reports from people around the league, he has made pretty clear that his priorities are to get paid and serve as something close to a primary option wherever he's at, even though that meant leaving a Nuggets team where he probably could have contended for a title making similar money as a No. 3/No. 4 option. At least he's clear with where he stands, because some guys will simply claim they're happy with a role and then bristle at it when they're actually asked to play it following the completion of a contract signing.)

But look, I don't think it's fair to call it a problem that Philadelphia has two elite players that can routinely win matchups in isolation. That quality tends to matter even more in the playoffs, and between Harden's playmaking and Embiid's improved handling of double teams, guys are going to get quality shots playing next to them. That is ultimately the name of the game.

I'm just not sure anyone can count on him being that guy. I don't care about his recent loafing around to get out of Brooklyn as much as I do the decrease in explosiveness and speed we've seen from Harden this year. Maybe those things are connected, and Harden will look closer to his older self in a new environment, but we're talking about a guy who admitted to playing through a Grade 2 hamstring strain (a tear of one or more of the hamstring muscles) during Brooklyn's playoff run last year. There is a non-zero chance that took a level of burst from Harden that he simply can't get back, and that would have all sorts of downstream effects on his game and ceiling. The good news, in any case, is that Harden is supremely skilled and a highly intelligent player apart from any of that, a genius-level passer who can thread passes through, above, and around traffic to make other guys better. Shooters will have less work to do in order to get open shots, rim runners will get lots of dunk opportunities out of pick-and-rolls, and everyone will have less attention on them as a result of his presence on the floor. Even with his free-throw numbers down and the league cracking down on some of his foul-drawing tactics — he is dead even with DeMar DeRozan for third place in free-throw attempts per game — a walking threat to put you and your teammates in purgatory. This is indisputably Harden's worst offensive season since he left Oklahoma City in 2012, and his raw production is on par or better than a peak Jimmy Butler season (albeit on poor efficiency by either player's standards, which is a big and important caveat). Harden is a more willing and capable outside shooter and in another zip code as a playmaker, but Butler is also a much more impactful and engaged defender, even if his buy-in wanes some during the regular season. This version of Embiid can absolutely go win a title with a player of that caliber as his co-star if you're asking me. If he shrugs off concerns and gets closer to the version of himself who was a perennial MVP candidate, your conviction only grows stronger on that point. I enjoy doing podcasts! It's just a matter of the right time and opportunity.

The buyout market hinges on a short list of factors, each of which is weighed differently from player to player. There will be other traits I am probably forgetting, but to sum it up, buyout players are typically looking for: The buyout market hinges on a short list of factors, each of which is weighed differently from player to player. There will be other traits I am probably forgetting, but to sum it up, buyout players are typically looking for: A chance to win a title A definitive on-court role / opportunity to showcase for future contract purposes Familiarity with players and/or coaching staff Good location The Sixers have always lacked in one or more areas here. They can't do anything about not being Los Angeles or Miami, obviously, but ring chasers also weren't looking at guys like Embiid and Simmons as no-doubt springboards to contention, and rightfully so. During his recent appearance on the Rights to Ricky Sanchez podcast, Daryl Morey seemed to suggest that the Sixers already had a big man candidate lined up to add to the program. Even if he hadn't said so on the record, I would have been inclined to lean toward a big man as the most likely acquisition. You can make an easy case to a vet big that they will get important minutes on this team, because as much as Doc Rivers has provided Paul Reed with an opportunity lately, it feels like a safe bet that he would go with an older, more experienced player at that spot in the playoffs. You can't say the same, for example, with a ballhandler. James Harden and Tyrese Maxey will be expected to dominate time and touches in the backcourt, so anyone whose skill set features shot creation at the top of the list is likely to look elsewhere for their chance. Friends of mine have somehow convinced me to get back into Destiny 2 after a long hiatus, and I have to admit that it's been a lot of fun despite not having the time to commit to grind-y games like that anymore. There was a bit of a new games drought going there for a while that it was able to fill, and I had enough fun raiding and such with my buddies that I'm actually excited for the expansion that is coming out on Tuesday. Otherwise, any non-work time in the coming weeks/months will likely get eaten up by the two other games dropping over this next week, Horizon: Forbidden West and Elden Ring. As a Souls series devotee, the latter is atop the wishlist for me this year, and I'm very excited to see how it turns out in the end. Zach Lowe knows a ton of people around the league and doesn't tend to just throw stuff out there for the sake of it, so I take anything he has to say pretty seriously on that front. With James Harden on board, it was Harden and Dwight Howard, Harden and Chris Paul, Harden and Russell Westbrook, and now it's Harden and Joel Embiid. Assuming you have role players on reasonable, movable contracts, there are probably credible reasons to prefer that setup, as you can shapeshift around the duo as necessary in a way you can't when the team is filled with minimum contract players around the three stars. On the other hand, you could simply point out that getting a third star with two already in place on big-money deals is tough, and that Morey would probably go get another one if it was realistically possible to do so. It's not what I expect them to do this summer, but I imagine Morey and Co. will study how this group performs to close out this season and act accordingly. I think Harden's social life "being more important to him" is an uncharitable way of describing it, insofar as it implies that basketball is a secondary pursuit for him. The only reason Harden's social calendar is semi-relevant is because you have project how it will impact him and the Sixers under the assumption that he's going to sign a long-term mega deal with them. His body has already started to show signs of wear-and-tear, and if he loses more of his physical gifts in the years to come, things could turn ugly in a hurry. But acting as if I can make a conclusion on the subject one way or another would be an arrogant position to take. Show up and take care of business, and nothing else will matter. If Doc sticks to his word and keeps the foursome in pairs of two throughout the game, there are basically only two real options: Harden/Embiid and Maxey/Harris, or Harden/Harris and Maxey/Embiid. You can spread the floor out around Harden and run pick-and-roll after pick-and-roll, or even play a true five-out style if they play somebody like Millsap at center. The Embiid lineups we already have proof of concept for, too, so there's no real guesswork to be done there. I have plans to look at the potential rotation in this week leading up to the Minnesota game next Friday, so we'll get into this more at some point.

This really depends on where you think Harden is at physically. Last season, I think he was basically an indisputable MVP candidate (narrative factors aside) up until he suffered a hamstring injury in April. Put simply, Harden was the creative maestro and lead ballhandler for the East's leading team, winning back-to-back Player of the Month awards in February and March 2021 with a barrage of triple-doubles and Brooklyn wins. In the month of March, Harden was simply absurd — 27.9 points, 9.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists per game on roughly 44 percent from the field during an 11-2 run for the Nets. If he is and can be that guy on a regular basis, hisis something like a top-10 player, which is insane to think about having on a team with Embiid.

