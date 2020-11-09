More Events:

November 09, 2020

Makers Market offers selection of handmade goods at Haddon Square

Shop in South Jersey this weekend

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Makers Market in Haddon Township Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels.com

A curated market in Haddon Township on Nov. 14 will sell things like jewelry, artwork and beauty products. If you want a head start on holiday shopping, you may want to stop by the Makers Market.

Haddon Township in Camden County is hosting the open-air Makers Market on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A curated selection of local and regional artists will sell artwork, jewelry, beauty products, home goods, clothing and gourmet foods at Haddon Square. The event also will include live music for shoppers to enjoy while browsing.

RELATED: Peddler's Village offering apple-themed food and drink | Clover Market launches online shop for handmade goods

All health protocols will be strictly enforced to ensure visitors can socialize and shop safely. Face masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be observed.

The Makers Market is free to attend, and is both family-friendly and pet-friendly.

Visitors can get a head start on holiday shopping at the market, or just spend the day enjoying the fall weather outdoors.

Makers Market

Saturday, Nov. 14
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Free to attend
Haddon Square
51 Haddon Ave., Haddon Township, NJ 08108

