Makers Market offers selection of handmade goods at Haddon Square

Haddon Township in Camden County is hosting the open-air Makers Market on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A curated selection of local and regional artists will sell artwork, jewelry, beauty products, home goods, clothing and gourmet foods at Haddon Square. The event also will include live music for shoppers to enjoy while browsing.

All health protocols will be strictly enforced to ensure visitors can socialize and shop safely. Face masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be observed.



The Makers Market is free to attend, and is both family-friendly and pet-friendly.

Visitors can get a head start on holiday shopping at the market, or just spend the day enjoying the fall weather outdoors.

