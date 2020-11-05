More Events:

November 05, 2020

Peddler's Village offering apple-themed food and drink

Stop by the Bucks County shopping destination this November for fall treats

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Peddler's Village
Peddler's Village AppleTime in the Village Photo by Maria Lindsey/from Pexels

On weekends during AppleTime in the Village, there will be live musical entertainment and an outdoor tent with lots of apple goods for sale.

Peddler's Village is not hosting its annual Apple Festival this year. Instead, AppleTime in the Village will take place at the charming shopping center in Bucks County.

The event will stretch through Sunday, Nov. 15, during which Peddler's Village restaurants are offering apple specials, like apple butternut squash soup and caramel apple cider sangria. On the weekends, there will be live musical entertainment and an outdoor tent with plenty of apple-based goods for sale.

RELATED: Stag and Doe Nights in Chestnut Hill are a holiday tradition | Take a ride on New Hope Railroad's North Pole Express this holiday season | MANNA's Pie in the Sky fundraiser is back

Visitors will be able to purchase apple cider and fresh apples from the nearby Solebury Orchards, as well as apple butter, apple salsa, apple hot sauce, caramel apple dip and hot apple cider by the cup. The tent will be open Nov. 7-8 and again Nov. 14-15.

Peddler's Village is home to a range of speciality shops and boutiques, so if you stop by to pick up some apple treats, you can also get a head start on your holiday shopping. Plus, the colonial-style buildings, brick paths, gardens and trees make walking through the shopping destination an enjoyable experience. Parking is free.

AppleTime in the Village

Through Sunday, Nov. 15
Free to visit
Peddler's Village
100 Peddlers Village, New Hope, PA 18938

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Festivals Peddler's Village Philadelphia Family-Friendly Food & Drink Shopping

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Philadelphia releases body cam footage, identifies police officers in Walter Wallace Jr. shooting
Walter Wallace Release

2020 Election

Donald Trump vs. Joe Biden, an election emblematic of the nation's divide, reaches finish line – but who wins?
Trump Biden election results

Eagles

Eagles correctly remain quiet at trade deadline
Howie-Roseman-phone_102120_usat

Prevention

MIT artificial intelligence model detects COVID-19 by sound of cough
AI Model to Detect COVID-19 Cough

Sixers

What will Sixers' new front office structure actually look like?
Morey-Rivers-Elton-Harris_110220_Sixers

Festivals

Peddler's Village offering apple-themed food and drink
Peddler's Village AppleTime in the Village

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $739,900.
Limited - Allan Domb Independence Place - 241 6th street 1010

FOR SALE! Independence Place: Beautifully maintained 1 bedroom offering private balcony, treetop views of Society Hill, light-filled rooms and renovated bathroom. 940 sf. $339,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved