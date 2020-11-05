Peddler's Village offering apple-themed food and drink

Peddler's Village is not hosting its annual Apple Festival this year. Instead, AppleTime in the Village will take place at the charming shopping center in Bucks County.

The event will stretch through Sunday, Nov. 15, during which Peddler's Village restaurants are offering apple specials, like apple butternut squash soup and caramel apple cider sangria. On the weekends, there will be live musical entertainment and an outdoor tent with plenty of apple-based goods for sale.

Visitors will be able to purchase apple cider and fresh apples from the nearby Solebury Orchards, as well as apple butter, apple salsa, apple hot sauce, caramel apple dip and hot apple cider by the cup. The tent will be open Nov. 7-8 and again Nov. 14-15.

Peddler's Village is home to a range of speciality shops and boutiques, so if you stop by to pick up some apple treats, you can also get a head start on your holiday shopping. Plus, the colonial-style buildings, brick paths, gardens and trees make walking through the shopping destination an enjoyable experience. Parking is free.

Through Sunday, Nov. 15

Free to visit

Peddler's Village

100 Peddlers Village, New Hope, PA 18938

